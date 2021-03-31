Tea Polyphenols Market to Reach $507.7 Million by 2027

New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tea Polyphenols Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043739/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.

Abstract:

- Global Tea Polyphenols Market to Reach $507.7 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tea Polyphenols estimated at US$332.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$507.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Functional Beverages, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$204 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Functional Food segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

- The Tea Polyphenols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$110.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

- Dietary Supplements Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

- In the global Dietary Supplements segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$57.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Amax NutraSource, Inc.

Barry Callebaut AG

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

FutureCeuticals

Herza Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG

Indena SpA

Koninklijke DSM NV

Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG

Naturex SA

Prinova Europe Ltd.

S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V - NaturalSpecialities

Sabinsa Corporation

Seppic SA

Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&D Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043739/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Functional

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Functional Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Functional Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Functional Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Functional Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Functional Food by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dietary

Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Black Tea

Polyphenols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Black Tea Polyphenols by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Black Tea Polyphenols

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Green Tea

Polyphenols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Green Tea Polyphenols by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Green Tea Polyphenols

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Oolong Tea

Polyphenols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Oolong Tea Polyphenols by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oolong Tea Polyphenols

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and

Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong

Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols

and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong

Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols

and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong

Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols

and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong

Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols

and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong

Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols

and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong

Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols

and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and

Oolong Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols

and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong

Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Application -

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and

Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong

Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black Tea

Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea Polyphenols

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols

and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong

Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols

and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong

Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tea

Polyphenols by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional

Food, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tea

Polyphenols by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tea

Polyphenols by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea

Polyphenols and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols

and Oolong Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tea

Polyphenols by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and

Oolong Tea Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tea

Polyphenols by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tea

Polyphenols by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional

Food, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tea

Polyphenols by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea

Polyphenols and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and

Oolong Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Tea

Polyphenols by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional

Food, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Tea

Polyphenols by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea

Polyphenols and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and

Oolong Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: India Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary

Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Tea Polyphenols

by Product Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols

and Oolong Tea Polyphenols - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 122: India Historic Review for Tea Polyphenols by Product

Type - Black Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong

Tea Polyphenols Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Tea Polyphenols by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black

Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols and Oolong Tea

Polyphenols for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Tea

Polyphenols by Application - Functional Beverages, Functional

Food, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Other Applications -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043739/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________