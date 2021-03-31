New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Medicine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043615/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Sports Medicine Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Medicine estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027. Body Reconstruction Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Body Support & Recovery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
- The Sports Medicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- Arthrex, Inc.
- BREG, Inc.
- ConMed Corporation
- DePuy Synthes Companies
- DJO Global, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.
- Performance Health International Limited
- RTI Surgical, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corporation
- Wright Medical Group NV
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
