NEXANS: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY INFORMATION FOR THE MIXED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 12, 2021

Paris La Défense, on March 31, 2021 – The shareholders of Nexans are informed that the Mixed Shareholders’ Meeting will be held behind closed doors on May 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m at the registered office located at 4 Allée de l'Arche 92400 Courbevoie, France, without the physical presence of the shareholders. The meeting will be broadcast live and be made available on the company website.

The prior notice of this meeting was published on March 31, 2021, on the official journal (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires). It includes the draft agenda and draft resolutions as well as the conditions for participating and voting at the Meeting. The notice of meeting will be published on April 23, 2021 on the official journal (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires).

Documents and information related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. They are available online on the Company’s website www.nexans.com (Finance / Shareholders / 2021 Annual General Meeting section).

About Nexans

Nexans is a global player in energy transition. Our purpose: electrify the future. For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet. With around 25,000 people in 38 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safer, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2020, Nexans generated 5.7 billion euros in standard sales.

The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).

Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. As a signatory of the Global Compact since 2008, Nexans is committed to contribute to a responsible global economy and strives to promote the ten principles defined by the UN to all its stakeholders. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030 and was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. Nexans’ commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Financial communication

Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94

aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com Communication

Catherine Garipoglu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 78

catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87

elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com Minaa El Baz

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65

minaa.el_baz@nexans.com

