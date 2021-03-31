MooveGuru Announces Executive Appointments

ROSWELL, Ga., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MooveGuru, the real estate industry’s most extensive moving concierge service, today announced that they have appointed industry veterans Kathleen Austin Kuhn and Frank Chimento to the executive leadership team.



Kathleen Austin Kuhn joins MooveGuru from her previous position as the Brand President of HouseMaster Home Inspection. HouseMaster sold to Neighborly Brands in 2020. Kuhn brings 35 years of experience in the home inspection category of real estate and will be leading up MooveGuru’s strategy for home inspection.

Assuming the role of Executive Vice President, Kuhn says, “MooveGuru is growing quickly and shaping up to make a significant difference in delivering concierge services that eliminate the difficult challenges that consumers face when moving. Our journey is to solve the consumer problem and become an invaluable resource to our partners.”

Frank Chimento has been appointed as the Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Chimento most recently held a similar role at Elm Street Technology (Elevate) and has served in various executive roles in the real estate industry throughout his 20+ year career. Chimento’s relationship with MooveGuru CEO Scott Oakley began when the two worked together at Connecting Neighbors, AllConnect and Lone Wolf.

“Scott was one of the first people that I met in the real estate industry and we have had great success building companies in the past. It is great to be working with Scott again and the rest of the MooveGuru team on the rapid growth of the company and solving the industry's most pressing business challenges,” said Chimento.

Chimento will be managing the 15 people who work in the sales and business development teams today and is currently recruiting three additional salespeople to the brokerage sales team. Chimento’s first hire was industry veteran and former VP at Realtor.com, Mike Martella as Director of Sales.

About MooveGuru

In 2016, Roswell, GA based MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from national and local retailers, connects all utilities and makes the moving process more streamlined. Today, more than 1,100 brokerages, their agents, and clients are connected to the MooveGuru platform.

Media Contact:

Victor Lund

WAV Group

805-709-6696

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fb76e16-1656-4704-ba65-9eda1a255763

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b028078-a9c8-4be4-abe9-594b6fd62d86



