FireSmart B.C. welcomes new mascot

Victoria, BC, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireSmart, the national program committed to helping Canadians reduce their wildfire risk, is pleased to introduce Ember the FireSmart Fox as its new national mascot. The fox mascot was named after holding a contest that received over 500 submissions from across the country. Arlene S. from Swansea Point, BC submitted the winning name, Ember.

“My choice of Ember as the FireSmart fox came from the fact that it only takes an ember to start a fire,” said Arlene, who is a FireSmart representative for her community. “An ember can turn from a smoldering ground fire to a forest fire in moments.”

Ember, of the red fox species, will serve as an effective messenger because of her unique characteristics, which include alertness, adaptability, intelligence and community mindedness. Her primary job is to teach people how to apply FireSmart principles to homes, properties, neighbourhoods, communities and the wider landscape. As wildfire season approaches, Ember will become a key part of FireSmart messages, activities and events throughout BC.

With the introduction of Ember, FireSmart BC will retire Smokey Bear, the U.S. wildfire prevention icon. Smokey has been an excellent advocate for wildfire prevention for more than 70 years, but a variety of factors have contributed to the need for a new FireSmart messenger to support modern ideas around the role of fire in Canada.

“In an effort to spread awareness about our brand and programs, we’ve worked with FireSmart Canada to develop a fox mascot to help further engage and connect with the public,” says Kelsey Winter, FireSmart BC program lead and chair of the BC FireSmart Committee. “Ember will serve as a key tool to help us communicate to BC residents the importance of adopting FireSmart principles and best practices.”

FireSmart BC is a partner of FireSmart Canada, which leads development of resources and programs designed to empower the public and increase community resilience to wildfire across Canada.

Learn more about Ember at www.firesmartbc.ca/ember

About the BC FireSmart Committee:

The BC FireSmart Committee was initiated by the BC Wildfire Service in May 2017 to provide greater direction for wildfire prevention activities and better integration of the seven FireSmart disciplines throughout the province — based on the FireSmart Canada model.

Members of the committee include the BC Wildfire Service, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the Fire Chiefs’ Association of B.C., Emergency Management BC, the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. and the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C., Indigenous Services Canada, Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Regions and Rural Development - Regional Operations, Parks Canada, and B.C. Parks.

Resources:

FireSmart BC website: https://firesmartbc.ca/

FireSmart BC Twitter: https://twitter.com/BCFireSmart

FireSmart BC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firesmartbc

FireSmart BC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firesmartbc/

Attachment