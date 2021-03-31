Couchbase Cloud Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Santa Clara, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced the availability of Couchbase Cloud in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store that provides applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure.





Couchbase Cloud combines high-performance, memory-first architecture of key-value stores with a SQL-friendly query language, developer SDKs, and a schema-flexible JSON format-- all deployed as an elastically scaling, ACID-compliant, globally replicating cluster architecture. By leveraging Couchbase Server and best practices for virtual network (VNet) deployment on Microsoft Azure, Couchbase Cloud enables customers to lower operational costs while maintaining control over data and security. It provides single pane of glass control of multicloud management and cross-data-center replication (XDCR), simplifying management and deployment of multiple clusters across clouds in different regions. The software’s transparent configuration and licensing combine with node-for-node performance to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). The benefits of Couchbase Cloud include:





Hourly or prepaid credits with no minimum monthly limits.

No margin stacking by hiding Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) within subscriptions.

Ability for customers to configure and grow their IaaS at the pace of their dev, test, production, and growth phases.

Choice of SLA levels per cluster via Developer Pro and Enterprise options.

Avoiding cloud service provider lock-in from using vendor-specific applications.





“Couchbase Cloud on Microsoft Azure brings the scale and flexibility of Couchbase as a fully managed DBaaS solution to customers who have standardized on Microsoft solutions,” said Matt McDonough, SVP of Business Development at Couchbase. “Customers can use their enterprise agreements with Microsoft to purchase Couchbase Cloud, making the procurement of Couchbase Cloud even easier. With Couchbase Cloud, enterprises can optimize costs while improving agility and innovation by having the same control of data and costs that they would have in their own datacenter, allowing them to support innovation and agile development on their own terms.”





“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Couchbase Cloud to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”





The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners that have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com