NGen Supercluster Supports Development and Deployment of Novel Additive Manufacturing Production System

English French

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization leading Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, has announced $3.5 million in co-funding for a collaborative project to bring additive manufacturing technologies from prototyping to the mass-manufacturing market.



Along with partners Objex Unlimited, ReDeTec Inc., and Athletic Knit, Mosaic Manufacturing has developed a novel industrial additive manufacturing solution called Array. The new platform will be factory-floor ready, with an automated manufacturing cell consisting of independent, multi-material 3D printers, a fully automated robotic operator, centralized ERP control software and a line of engineering grade production materials.

“Scaling up small innovative companies like Mosaic is critical in building world leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “Array is a game-changing platform that has the potential to revolutionize the business of manufacturing through mass customization. It will play an important role in shaping the future of the industry and the solutions that manufacturers will bring to customers around the world.”

“Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster has been incredibly successful in fostering collaborative partnerships between industry partners and small and medium-sized enterprises to bring state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing technologies to market faster,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Array has the potential to offer Canadian businesses real-world solutions and competitive advantages, while encouraging them to manufacture products here, in Canada.”

“The Array Product line represents an incredible leap forward in the advanced manufacturing space, for the first time making additive manufacturing at scale possible.” Said Mitch Debora, CEO and Co-Founder, Mosaic Manufacturing, “None of this would have been possible without support of NGen, and collaboration of the consortium partners.”

The deployment of Array has the potential to change the nature of Canada’s manufacturing landscape by catalyzing the adoption of 3D printing as a manufacturing tool. As a domestic production tool, Array will have an impact on reducing the need to import finished polymer goods from abroad and will allow for these goods to be made in Canada.

This collaboration represents the second NGen project undertaken by Mosaic, following their contract in 2020 to mass-produce 3D printed medical grade face shields for front line workers at the onset of the pandemic.

About NGen (Next Generation Manufacturing Canada)

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 3,300 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.

About Mosaic Manufacturing

Mosaic Manufacturing Ltd. was founded in 2014 with a mission to bring 3D printing to the factory floor. Mosaic is accomplishing this goal by revolutionizing the economics of 3D printing at scale, with a focus on automation of both the software and hardware processes. The Toronto-based company believes that this shift towards automated additive manufacturing is the beginning of the journey to personalized parts and products becoming accessible through the next generation of manufacturing.

Media Contacts:

Robbie MacLeod

Director Strategic Communications

robbie.macleod@ngen.ca

+1-613-297-3578

Christopher Labelle

Co-Founder & COO

chris@mosiacmfg.com

+1-613-583-7132