ConvaTec awarded contract for Ostomy Products from Vizient, Inc.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. , March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConvaTec, a global medical solutions company focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, has been awarded a contract for Ostomy products with Vizient, Inc.



“We are pleased to announce we have extended our Ostomy Care agreement with Vizient for another three years. Vizient and their membership have been long-term partners with ConvaTec and we are excited to continue our support for ostomy patients with our quality ostomy products and accessories, as well as our me+™ support program throughout the continuum of care. The extension of the Vizient agreement will provide continuity for our current customers as well as allow us to focus on growth of our market share through new partnerships within the Vizient membership,” said Matt Dambeck, North America Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Ostomy Care, ConvaTec, Inc.

The agreement is effective beginning July 1, 2021 and will extend until June 30, 2024.

“Vizient member facilities serve a wide range of medical and care facilities impacting all aspects of ostomy patient’s lives and account for the largest number of ostomy procedures in the US each year. This important agreement extension will allow ConvaTec to continue our mission of pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch,” said Mani Gopal, Global President and COO, Ostomy Care, ConvaTec, Inc.

About ConvaTec

ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, with leading market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Our products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care. To learn more about ConvaTec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com.

