MNI Targeted Media Introduces Proprietary Bookazine Cover Wrap Ad Format

STAMFORD, Conn., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MNI Targeted Media (MNI) , a division of the Meredith Corporation and its targeted media strategy, planning and buying company, today launched its proprietary bookazine cover wrap advertising format, serving as an extension of its targeted cover wrap advertising offerings to bookazines produced by Meredith Premium Publishing (MPP).



Bookazines fuse together the format of a book and magazine to provide readers with a collectors’ item containing insight into a single topic. In recent years, and in light of the impact the pandemic has left on the magazine industry, publishers have turned to bookazines for a more relevant, targeted, agile and cost-effective print solution.

“Bookazines are a premium product, but their readers are very passionate about them,” said Doug Olson, president and general manager of Meredith Magazines. “For all of the talk about digital paywalls, this is the original content paywall."

Appealing to modern consumption patterns, bookazines serve as a way to deliver a high-quality product with in-depth coverage on timeless and collectible content for deeper audience engagement. According to YouGov , print is the most highly trusted place to advertise, with 46% of U.S. adults considering it trustworthy. Bookazines are not only a trusted medium, but one that is very contextually relevant.

The new MNI premium ad format leverages the advantages of bookazines to provide advertisers with a hyper-contextually targeted advertising platform that leaves a lasting impact on highly targeted audiences.

Leveraging its bookazine cover wrap format, MNI launched Reimagine , a new branded cover wrap campaign. MNI will promote its programmatic media buying platform, MNIx , using its new bookazine cover wrap format on COOKING LIGHT®, LIFE and Essence. Through this campaign, MNI challenges brands to reimagine advertising. By aligning campaign messaging with the unique interests of a target audience — from business and finance to cooking and celebrities — with cover wrapped bookazines, MNI is capitalizing on the format and its ability to connect with the right audience in real time in midst of evolving consumer habits.

“Brands continue to seek out new ways to make a splash creatively and consumers face digital burnout from the pandemic. MNI’s proprietary bookazine cover wraps offer an exceptional solution for both parties by creating longevity, extension and alignment of a brand’s message and a substantive, personalized and enhanced experience for the consumer,” said Klarn DePalma, executive vice president of MNI. “With its extended shelf-life, the power of the new ad format is unmatched. We are proud to continue to be a pioneer with targeted print advertising.”

Meredith Premium Publishing produces more than 300 high-quality special interest issues per year, with most priced over $9.99. The magazines include the recently launched PEOPLE Royals, Sweet July with Ayesha Curry, Drew and Jonathan Reveal and the reimaginations of Rachael Ray In Season, Traditional Home, Coastal Living and Cooking Light. With over 1.3 million pockets nationwide, and over 42% market share of the premium bookazine category, MPP provides customers with a superior product and immersive experience, selling more than 18 million copies at retail in fiscal year 2020.

To learn more about the MNI’s cover wrap program and targeted advertising solutions, please visit: https://www.mni.com/offline-print-advertising/cover-wraps/ .

About MNI Targeted Media

MNI Targeted Media (MNI) is a division of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company that serves 175 million unduplicated American women and 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. MNI provides targeted digital and print advertising programs and offers clients a single point-of-contact for multiplatform, customized, demo- and geo-targeted advertising. From research and strategy to implementation and analysis, MNI delivers the digital and magazine products and services needed to efficiently and effectively reach audiences, across the country or across the street.

Media Contact

Kristen Frizzelle

Blast PR on behalf of MNI

kristen@blastpr.com

972-345-3944