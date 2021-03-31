WORLD HEALTH ENERGY HOLDINGS, Launches Comprehensive Solution to Protect Companies from Cybersecurity Threats

Technology Designed to Monitor, Analyze and Prevent Internal and External Threats



BOCA RATON, FL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WHEN) (“WHEN Group” or the “Company”), announced today that SG77, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has launched a comprehensive cybersecurity and information security system, OTOGRAPH, to enable business enterprises to monitor, analyze and prevent suspicious or harmful behavior on corporate networks and connected devices. The OTOGRAPH is designed to analyze and prevent internal or external abuse or abnormal activity on enterprise devices, such as PCs, mobile phones, servers or any other OS-based IOT device.

The rapid transition to open and cloud-based remote workforce has exposed businesses and organizations across the world to higher risks of cyber-attacks and information security breaches. In a recent survey1 of C level executives, 77% of respondents said cyber-attacks were more frequent since COVID-19 started. Another report2 found that 95% of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error. To enable businesses to better protect their data and workflow, SG77 has developed a Business Behavioral Analysis (BBA) system that enables business leaders to track all activity from any given location on a one-stop dashboard. Developed over the past two years, OTOGRAPH provides aggregated data and a wide variety of real-time analytics such as real time monitoring of online behavior, applications and system behavior, data breaches, internal and external connections analytics, productivity analysis and psycholinguistic analysis. Corporations and organizations can then use the dashboard to detect suspicious human or device activities that put their company at risk.

OTOGRAPH was developed based on a state of the art intelligence technology combined with AI technology that processes and analyzes massive amounts of behavioral and communication data and enables organizations to make real time accurate preventive assessments and decisions to protect company assets and ensure operational efficiency.

OTOGRAPH enables enterprises to:

Prevent trade secret and data leakage

Protect against hackers

Minimize loss of productivity

Detect embezzlements and thefts

Defend employees from harassments

Prevent talent and client poaching

Avoid human errors

Develop a new level of decision-making ability based on accurate and real-time data

OTOGRAPH deploys a unique Business Behavioral Analysis (BBA) machine learning software. Behavioral digital data is extracted from all endpoint devices that are connected to the company’s network infrastructure – whether physically, wirelessly or remotely. The data is processed and analyzed to learn and to reveal the unique digital behavioral pattern of the organization as a whole and of every endpoint or individual.

OTOGRAPH then sets baselines of normal patterns for each, and constantly searches for anomalies – deviations from those expected patterns. The anomalies are detected automatically and instantly, categorized by their type and generate push alerts which are sent to the business leader’s dashboard and enabling him to respond to the threat.

OTOGRAPH is constantly learning and calibrating the normal patterns and their thresholds to minimize the number of false alarms and constantly adapt to the changing needs of organizations in real time.

Giora Rozensweig, CEO of World Health Energy Holdings., said: "The new age of remote work and the use of multiple devices that are connected to the central information system of the organization, which the pandemic accelerated over the past year, has left millions of businesses vulnerable to cybersecurity threats from inside and outside their organizations.”

Rozensweig continued, “SG77’s trailblazing cybersecurity and security capabilities provide businesses with greater insights into workforce behavior and detects anomalies on IOT devices which are essential to their security and success in today’s changing reality.”

Danny Yatom, President of World Health Energy Holdings and former Director of the Israeli Mossad, the national intelligence and special operations agency of Israel, added: "The recent high-profile breaches affecting businesses and countries worldwide have signaled the beginning of a new era in security. The launch of our new platform aligns with our objective to develop a platform which will enable companies to actively protect their businesses against any and all security threats.”

About WHEN Group and SG77

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (WHEN) is a holding company comprised of SG77, Inc. /RNA Ltd, which develops and improves cyber and information security solutions in the B2C and B2B marketplace. WHEN Group develops new systems by applying predictive AI and pattern recognition technology based on mobile phone , computer and IOT activities, analyzing human and device behavior, keywords and message history in order to automatically identify and prevent potential danger to individuals and companies. The B2C Cyber Security division targeting families concerned with external cyber threats and exposures in addition to monitoring a child's behavioral patterns that may alert parents to potential tragedies caused by cyber bullying, predators, abuse and depression. The B2B Cybersecurity system software development and implementation company focused on innovative solutions for the constantly evolving cyber and security challenges of businesses, non-governmental organizations (NGO's) and governmental entities. By deploying a highly experienced development team, RNA Ltd. stays ahead of almost any security threats, both internal and external. Additional information is available at: https://www.whengroup.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired entities and manage the combined entity, the success of our business plan, market reception of our products, our ability to raise the capital needed to realize our business plan and on commercially reasonable terms, Our ability to retain needed personnel and our ability to compete against companies with much larger resources and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in our Form 8-K filed by us on April 30, 2020, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

