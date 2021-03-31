Fortem Technologies Demonstrates Integration with Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control System (FAAD C2)

Pleasant Grove, Utah, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, announced today that the Fortem DroneHunter® will seamlessly integrate with the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system, or FAAD C2, which was recently selected by the U.S. Army Joint Counter-UAS Office (JCO) as the interim command and control standard for countering small unmanned drones. A kinetic, non-lethal interceptor, the DroneHunter is designed to stop dangerous drones, including RF-silent drones, at a safe distance before they harm people or cause damage to property.

“The DroneHunter is an autonomous, radar-guided drone for safe, kinetic, effective mitigation of small drones and fixed wings day and night,” said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. “With the JCO having named FAAD as their standard C2, it means we can collectively speed solutions to the warfighter and save the government time and money in getting an effective system deployed.”

About Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2)

Built on open architecture, FAAD C2 is a flexible system that enables easy integration with multiple sensors, effectors and warning systems to launch rapid, real-time defense against short range and maneuvering threats. The system collects, processes, and disseminates real-time target tracking and cuing information to all short-range air defense weapons and provides command and control (C2) for the Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) System-of-Systems (SoS).

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world’s venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others. For more, please visit www.fortemtech.com.