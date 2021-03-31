Roth Capital Partners Set to Host Upcoming Golden Cannabis Day Event on April 7, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners (“ROTH”), www.roth.com, announced that it will host the Roth Virtual Golden Cannabis Day in an entirely digital format on April 7, 2021. This event is an extension of the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which was held March 15-17, 2021.



The Roth Virtual Golden Cannabis Day will bring together senior executives from more than 30 US and global cannabis operators, including some of the largest multi-state operators. Institutional investors will be able to meet one-on-one with both listed and privately held companies within the health and wellness sector. The day’s events will conclude with a unique panel focused on cannabis brands and innovation within the sector, and will explore the social perspective and relevance in positioning brand equity within the burgeoning legal cannabis market, as participants delve into the brands and emerging product formats set to revolutionize the industry.

Panel participants include: Rapper Berner, Founder, Cookies (PRIVATE); Ben Kovler, CEO, Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF); Al Harrington, Founder, Viola Extracts (PRIVATE) and Former NBA Star; Jake Bullock, Co-Founder & CEO, Cann (PRIVATE); Kellen O' Keefe, President & Interim CEO, Flower One Holdings (FLOOF) and Scott Fortune, Managing Director, Sr. Research Analyst - Roth Capital Partners. Panel sponsors are Crowe, Dorsey and MGO.

Roth Capital Partners’ events have long distinguished themselves for their ability to bring together a strong network of high-quality institutional investors along with a carefully curated selection of companies operating at the very cutting edge of their respective sectors. The Roth Virtual Golden Cannabis Day will not stray away from this model, with the institutional investors in attendance set to meet with some of the leading corporate innovators within the global cannabis industry, including Curaleaf (CURLF), Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Columbia Care (CCHWF) and Village Farms (VFF) among various others.

“Roth conferences are structured to enable participating companies and institutional investors to form deep and meaningful relationships with each other,” said Byron Roth, Chairman and CEO of Roth Capital Partners. “2021 is turning out to be a transformative year for the cannabis sector, with ongoing legal and policy changes driving growth within the industry. As such, we believe that our upcoming Golden Cannabis Day offers value to all participants, affording companies the exposure, opportunity and ability to share insights and provide operational updates to the host of institutional investors in attendance.”

Attending companies include:

4Front (FFNTF)

Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)

Cann (Private)

Ceres/Parallel (CERAF)

Charlotte's Web (CWEB)

Clever Leaves Holdings, Inc. (CLVR)

Columbia Care (CCHWF)

Cookies (Private)

Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF)

CV Sciences (CVSI)

Delta 9 (DN)

Ease (Private)

Flower One Holdings Inc. (FLOOF)

Gage (Private)

Glass House Group (Private)

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Greenlane (GNLN)

Grenco Science (Private)

GrowGeneration (GRWG)

Hemptown Organics (Private)

Herbl (Private)

High Tide, Inc. (HITI)

Kadenwood (Private)

Medterra CBD (private)

Paba & Barkley (Private)

Shryne Group, Inc. (Private)

TerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF)

The Parent Co. (GRAMF)

Village Farms (VFF)

XS Financial (XSF)

Company list as of 3/30/2021 – Subject to change

Conference Website

For more information about this invitation-only conference, please visit: https://ibn.fm/VirtualGoldenCannabisDay

Sponsors

Crowe

Dorsey

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

MGO

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately-held, employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com .





Investor Contact:

Roth Capital Partners

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Director of Marketing & Corporate Access

Imattson-pain@roth.com

949.720.7117

Media Contact:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



