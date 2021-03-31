CMB Group 74: Augusta Street Lofts Is Fully Subscribed!

DALLAS, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers is proud to announce that our Group 74: Augusta Street Lofts EB-5 Partnership has officially closed! Group 74 was CMB’s second investment opportunity to complete its EB-5 raise at the $900k investment level.



The Group 74 partnership provided a $6 million loan to an affiliate of Stillwater Capital Partners for the development and construction of a multi-family apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas called the Augusta Street Lofts. The project, strategically located between San Antonio’s Central Business District and the vibrant Pearl District, has started preleasing activities and will start to allow tenant occupancy in Q2-Q3 of 2021. CMB has previously worked with Stillwater on three other successful EB-5 investments within the State of Texas, dating back to 2014.

Additionally, NHK Capital Partners, an affiliate of CMB Regional Centers, has also made an equity investment of over $10 million through a private-equity fund to finance the construction of Augusta Street Lofts. NHK was founded in 2019 by Noreen and Kevin Hogan as an alternative investment platform that offers investment products typically only available to institutional investors. NHK is currently working on its next investment opportunity, and will have information available for interested investors soon.

CMB’s current EB-5 offering, Group 75, is providing a $26.1 Million EB-5 loan (up to 29 investors) to a Hillwood Development Company affiliate to finance the development and construction of a build-to-suit logistics facility in Michigan. The project is pre-leased with a Fortune 500 tenant and is anticipated to be completed in Q3 2021. We have seen significant interest in the remaining Group 75 units over the last few weeks, so anyone interested in learning more about the opportunity should inquire as soon as possible.

The EB-5 Regional Center program is scheduled to expire on June 30, 2021. While we fully support the recent bill proposed by Senators Grassley and Leahy and expect the program to be extended, there may be a limited opportunity to file your petition if Congress does not act prior to the June 30th deadline.

CMB is one of the oldest and most successful Regional Center operators in the industry with over 5,800 immigrant investor families that have put their trust in us with their families’ EB-5 immigration pursuit. For more information on the EB-5 program and our current investment offerings, please contact us here.

CMB Regional Centers and NHK Capital Partners engage Prevail Capital, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, to be the administrative placement agent for all partnerships.



