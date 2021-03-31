New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rabies Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043109/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Rabies Treatment Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rabies Treatment estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027. Post-exposure Prophylaxis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pre-exposure Prophylaxis segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
- The Rabies Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila)
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
