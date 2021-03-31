New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Opioids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042706/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Opioids Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Opioids estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027. Immediate-Release/Short-Acting Opioid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extended-Release/Long-Acting Opioid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
- The Opioids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured) -
- Egalet Corporation
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Purdue Pharma LP
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
