Global Mining Lubricants Industry

Abstract:
- The global market for Mining Lubricants is projected to reach US$2.6 billion by 2025, driven by the progressivelyimproving outlook for the mining industry in the wake of consistently strong demand for iron ore, coal and other rare earth metals.Mining lubricants are widely used for providing viscosity to machines, lower friction and reduce heat between adjacent surfaces. Operators in the mining industry rely on various machines including haul trucks, shuttle cars, draglines, scoops, roofbolters, long-wall machines, shovels and loaders. These machines feature inbuilt systems such as heavy gears, bearings, transmission system and wire ropes that need to be regularly lubricated for efficient performance and reduced downtime. Lubricants for these applications need to have enhanced hydraulic stability, superior viscosity index, high boiling point, oxidation/corrosion resistance, enhanced thermal stability and ability to effectively absorb shock loads. Five commonplace lubrication related failure include over-lubrication; under-lubrication; use of wrong lubricant; unauthorized mixing of lubricants and lubricant contamination.With fluctuating metal prices, planning to maximize project profitability is key for survival. In this regard, effective asset management is key to boosting the bottom line of mining operations, and heavy machinery are important capital assets. Given that most machinery failures can be traced to lack of lubrication,mining lubricants play an important role in reducing equipment wear and tear,maximizing operational life and safeguarding machinery by reducing friction.These advantages are encouraging a large number of mining operators to invest in efficient lubricants for increasing performance and service life of the equipment, reduce downtime, ensure safe operations, boost productivity and push up bottom lines. Among the many risks facing the mining industry i.e. economic, political & environmental, interruptions due to ineffective asset management is the easiest to manage. The market is gaining from consistently increasing demand from mining industries, rising mining activities, and rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing economies. Factors like increasing electricity demand and the resulting consumption of coal for power generation along with rising demand for various base metals including nickel, copper, zinc and lead are driving drilling & exploration activities and mining equipment demand. The mining lubricants market is anticipated to exhibit substantial gains from rising mining activities, especially coal and iron ore mining, across countries like Brazil, China and India. In addition, increasing focus on high-performance and high-quality lubricants is anticipated to further augment the mining lubricants market. While the ongoing trend toward automated lubricants system presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, stringent regulations toward environmental protection are fueling the demand for bio-based mining lubricants. Bio-based products score high over mineral oil or petrochemicals based lubricants in terms of mechanical properties, recyclability, aqueous toxicity and biodegradability. The growing adoption of these sustainable products is likely to provide a significant impetus to the global mining lubricants market. Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured) -
- Bel-Ray Company, LLC
- BP Plc.
- Chevron Corporation
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- FUCHS Petrolub SE
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- KlÃ¼ber Lubrication
- PetroChina Company Limited
- The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company
- Quaker Chemical Corporation
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.
- Sinopec Corp.
- Total S.A.
- Whitmore Manufacturing LLC.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude to Mining Lubricants
Type of Mining Lubricants
Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants
Synthetic Lubricants
Mining Techniques
Lubricant Usage by Equipment Function
Engine
Hydraulic
Transmission
Gear
End-Use Application Sectors for Mining Lubricants
Coal Mining
Iron Ore Mining
Bauxite Mining
Other End-Uses
Mining Industry Growth Promises Lucrative Opportunities for
Mining Lubricants Market
Recent Market Activity
Mineral Oil & Bio-Based Lubricants Command Global Market
Coal Mining Occupies Leading Share of Global Demand
Asia-Pacific (including China) Exhibits Massive Gains
India Remains Strong Mining Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific
EXHIBIT 1: World Mining Lubricants Market (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 2: Global Mining Lubricants Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025
Economic Scenario and its Impact on Mining Lubricant Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the
Years 2012 through 2019
Market Restraints for the Global Mining Lubricants Industry
Competitive Scenario & Key Developments
Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bel-Ray Company, LLC (USA)
BP Plc. (UK)
Chevron Corporation (USA)
Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)
FUCHS Petrolub SE (Germany)
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Klüber Lubrication (Germany)
PetroChina Company Limited (China)
The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company (Russia)
Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA)
Royal Dutch Shell plc (The Netherlands)
Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. (USA)
Sinopec Corp. (China)
Total S.A. (France)
Whitmore Manufacturing LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Mining Equipment to Catalyze Global
Mining Lubricants Market
Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises
Bright Prospects
Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Need for Continuous Maintenance of Mining Equipment Driving Growth
Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Mining
Lubricants Demand
EXHIBIT 4: Global Coal Based Thermal Power Production (2018):
Percentage Breakdown of Unit Electricity by Country
Iron Ore Mining: A Key Market for Mining Lubricants
EXHIBIT 5: Global Iron Ore Production (In Million Tonnes) by
Major Countries: 2019
Iron Ore Reserves
EXHIBIT 6: Global Iron Ore Reserves (2017): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Crude Reserves by Geographic Region
A Quick Review of the Steel Industry, The Leading Consumer of
Iron Ore
EXHIBIT 7: Global Crude Steel Production in Million Metric Tons
(2007-2019)
EXHIBIT 8: Global Steel Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of
Crude Steel Production by Region
Bauxite Mining: An Important End-Use Sector of Lubricants
EXHIBIT 9: Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine
Reserves in Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries
EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Volume Breakdown of Global Alumina
Production by Region (2018)
Rising Demand for Quality Mining Lubricants Steering Growth
Mounting Pressure to Push Profits and Cut Costs Spur Demand for
Mining Lubricants
Automatic Lubrication Records Significant Demand due to
Advantages over Manual Systems
Advantages of Automated Lubrication over Manual Lubrication
Renewed Focus on Environmental Protection Triggers Demand for
Bio-Based Lubricants
Rising Significance Drives Biodegradable Lubricants Demand
Increasing Investment in Mining Sector of Emerging Economies
Propel the Market
Stringent Regulations with Profound Impact on Mining Sector
Important Federal Laws Governing Mining Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
