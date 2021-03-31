Correction: LITGRID AB publishes Financial statements and Annual report for the year 2020 in ESEF format

English Lithuanian

A correction was made to the attached document to clarify that the attached set of Company’s Financial statements and Annual report are unaudited. The name of the attachment and the text of the announcement were corrected accordingly.

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) publishes Company's Financial statements and Annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 in XHTML in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) requirements. Please note, that these documents are unaudited and should serve as additional information only.

For the reference, Company’s Financial statements, Annual report and the Independent auditor’s report for the year ended 31 December 2020 were published on 16 March 2021:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=1010026&messageId=1265051



Attached:

LITGRID AB Financial statements (unaudited) and Annual report for the year 2020 in ESEF format.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Project manager

Communication Division

Phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachment