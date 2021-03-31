The Wi-Fi chipset market was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%

New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wi-Fi Chipset Market with COVID-19 Impact By IEEE Standard, End-use application, Band, MIMO configuration, Vertical and Geography - Forecast 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04813673/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market would also largely depend on the success of new Wi-Fi technologies, including IEEE 802.11ad (WiGig), and 802.11ax standards. However, several factors, such as the decline in the shipment of tablets and PCs over the last few years and long standardization and certification time, are hindering the growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market. Moreover, increase in coexistence issues with LTE in LTE-U due to the use of 5 GHz band is a major challenge for Wi-Fi chipset manufacturers.



Tri band will have highest growth in coming years

The tri band segment is expected to account for a 24% share of the overall Wi-Fi chipset market by 2026. The high growth of the tri-band Wi-Fi chipset segment is attributed to the use of 802.11ac in smartphones and Wi-Fi access point equipment. The upcoming 802.11ax or Wi-Fi 6 is expected to provide 160 MHz channel widths to accommodate data-hungry applications over the 6 GHz band; it could lead to the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and next-generation security of WPA3



Consumer electronics vertical is expected to hold the largest share in 2026

With the emergence of several smart appliances that can connect to the internet and smartphones, the IoT technology market for the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness healthy growth, and so is the Wi-Fi chipset market.Therefore, it tends to hold the major share of the Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period.



Similarly, wide coverage range, fewer access points, minimized costs, and simplified network deployment are the factors fueling the demand for Wi-Fi 6 in enterprises, which was the second-largest market for Wi-Fi chipsets in 2020.

APAC is attributed to grow at the highest CAGR in the Wi-Fi chipset market during ther forecast period (2021-2026)

APAC accounted for the largest share of the global Wi-Fi chipset market and is expected to become the largest market for Wi-Fi chipsets by 2026, accounting for an estimated 50% share of the market, in terms of volume There are several consumer electronics product manufacturers operating in China, South Korea, and Japan, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), ZTE Corporation (China), and Sony Corporation (Japan). The large pool of consumer electronics manufacturers and low-cost manufacturing of Wi-Fi chipsets in China have led to the largest share of Asia Pacific in the Wi-Fi chipset market.



The Wi-Fi chipset market was dominated by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US).



