NEXT SUPER STOCKS Addressing Multi-Billion Dollar Healthcare Markets: Tetra Bio-Pharma, Relay Medical, Skylight Health, Reliq HealthTech

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor "LiveChats" on social media streams.



Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) (TSX: TBP) CEO, Dr. Guy Chamberland: “Expecting to Launch 3 New Cannabinoid-Derived Drugs in 2022 - Addressing $200 Billion Market Opportunities”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Tetra BioPharma (OTC: TBPMF) CEO Dr. Guy Chamberland, shared TBPMF’s advanced pipeline of cannabinoid derived drugs targeting $200 billion addressable market opportunities including pain, inflammation, oncology, and sepsis.

TBPMF boasts one of the most advanced pipelines of Cannabinoid-derived medicines, supported by the urgent need for non-opioid alternatives to treat pain and inflammation. Significantly, TBPMF’s portfolio of IP and patents is spearheaded by a team experienced at bringing new drugs to market.

TBPMF now has 3 drugs in the advanced clinical stages, which it expects to bring to market in 2022: Quixleef targeting pain management, a $58 billion market opportunity, ARDS-003 immunomodulator which is a $132 billion market opportunity, and PPP-003 for ophthalmic inflammation indication - a $31 billion market.

Compelling for investors, TBMPF has multiple near-term catalysts in place, and with a current valuation of about $50 million, TBPMF is trading at a just a small fraction of its peer group in the biotech space, with similar pipelines.

Watch Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) Next Super Stock 3/18/21 video: https://bit.ly/3mjdoPL

Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent: “AI Diagnostics Targeting Billion Dollar Healthcare Opportunities”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s Investors Discovery Day livestream, Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent, discussed the company’s diagnostics and AI HealthTech focus, which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in global healthcare markets. A highlight of the presentation was a video demo of the company’s rapid testing and tracking platform for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The platform has already been successfully deployed in testing and tracking infectious disease outbreaks globally, including ebola and malaria.

Watch Relay Medical (OTC: RYMDF) Investors Discovery Day Video: http://bit.ly/3aRwEzn

March 25 - Relay Medical & Fio Commence COVID-19 Rapid Testing for U.S. Departing Passengers at Toronto Pearson Airport. Using the Fionet Platform, departing U.S. passengers can book their rapid test between 72 hours and 2.5 hours in advance of their flight departure time using their personal mobile device at gtaa.fiona rapidresponse.com . The testing program utilizes Fionet's high-throughput testing solution, including multiple mobile point-of-need devices connected in real-time to cloud data services, processing high quantities of rapid antigen tests per hour and capable of turning around test results within 20 minutes. The Fionet Platform will also manage passenger scheduling, rapid test processing, real-time results reporting, integration with LuminUltra PCR devices, Response Biomedical antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) and devices, Abbott Panbio antigen RDTs, and all corresponding data and messaging flows.

Watch Relay Medical (OTC: RYMDF) Investors Discovery Day Video: http://bit.ly/3aRwEzn

Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) CEO, Prad Sekar: “Now At Inflection Point - Positioned for 10X Upside Revenue Growth Potential”

Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference. CEO Prad Sekar, outlined his vision for building Skylight into a multi-billion dollar business focused on the highly fragmented US healthcare market. Skylight already operates 30 clinics, in 14 states, with virtual telehealth overlay, serving over 120,000 patients - and is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary health systems in the United States.

Watch Skylight (OTC: SHGFF) Next Super Stock 3/4/21 video: http://bit.ly/3qAZAAr

April 1, 12:30 EST - SHGFF is presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. Click here to join: https://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

Skyllight is now at an inflection point. SHGFF revenues are expected to be $56 million and $5.5 million EBITDA run rates, with a recently announced acquisition. SHGFF boasts a profitable base of operations, no long-term debt and cash balance of $10 million. In his presentation, Skylight CEO Prad Sekar, explains how the company can increase revenues organically by about 10X, as it optimizes clinics for profitability by expansion of services to the existing patient base, with it’s proven business model, stating: "$200 Million Revenues Run Rate in 2021 Is Goal".

March 4 - SHGFF has entered into Letters of Intent (LOIs) to acquire 3 independent Primary Care practices in the United States, immediately adding over $10 million in revenue and positive EBITDA when closed. The transactions have a target closing price of between 4 – 5 x EBITDA which is consistent with the Company’s 5 recent transactions. The average purchase price for the combined assets averages below 1 x revenue.

Watch Skylight (OTC: SHGFF) Next Super Stock 3/4/21 video: http://bit.ly/3qAZAAr

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Our Telehealth Platform”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) CEO Lisa Crossley, explained how the company’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform is now at an inflection point - with three significant new contracts announced, just in the past 30 days - and on path to $100 million revenues by 2024 (which could give RQHTF a valuation of $1 billion+ based on current peer group valuations).

Reliq’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

Watch Reliq Health Tech (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://bit.ly/3fneUPp

March 16 - RQHTF announces new contract with a physician practice in Florida that provides clinical services to over 25 Skilled Nursing Facilities across the State. “We are very excited to be able to start onboarding new patients in Florida next month as the State begins to recover from the devastating effects of the global pandemic,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. “Using the iUGO Care platform will enable the physicians who work with Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to offer post-discharge care to patients, reducing readmissions that result in significant financial penalties for SNFs. iUGO Care’s highly scalable Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) solutions create new revenue streams for SNFs and physician practices and improve patient health outcomes and quality of life.”

Watch Reliq Health Tech (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://bit.ly/3fneUPp

