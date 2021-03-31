Netreo Adds EoraTech to Growing Partner Channel To Bring Best-in-Class IT Monitoring and Management Capabilities to the ANZ Market

Huntington Beach, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT infrastructure management and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced a formal partnership with EoraTech, an Australian company specializing in IT management and monitoring solutions for complex networks and systems since 2009. EoraTech has offices in Sydney and Melbourne, and the agreement extends Netreo’s global reach by establishing a premiere channel partner in this key Asia Pacific region.

“Execution of our global growth strategy is highly dependent on channel partners who share our commitment to digital-first consumers and who are dedicated to providing outstanding solutions and support to our mutual customers,” said Ged Caldwell, chief revenue officer of Netreo. “EoraTech has an excellent reputation in their local market, which enables Netreo to expand our global reach while retaining the local touch that our customers expect. We are delighted to welcome EoraTech to the Netreo team as we combine our expertise to deliver a great digital experience to more customers.”

Australian organizations now have local access to Netreo’s innovative on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT monitoring solutions for simplifying the complexities of modern IT infrastructures and ensuring a great digital experience to users and customers. The Netreo full-stack IT management and AIOps solution monitors and detects anomalies, manages server and application performance, diagnoses, troubleshoots and even automates corrective actions through AIOps (AI for IT Operations). Together, Netreo and EoraTech will help companies achieve a single source of truth - even in complex hybrid cloud/on-premises deployments that include multiple cloud providers (e.g. Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services), multiple SaaS providers (e.g. Microsoft 365) and legacy on-premises tools, applications and devices.

“Enterprises today look at digital transformation as a means to enhance the customer experience, simplify the use of technology and increase productivity throughout the workforce,” said Vinayak Appugol, founder and managing director at EoraTech. “At EoraTech, we believe that our extensive experience and a strong IT management portfolio addresses all these issues by solving a variety of business challenges, from operations to asset management to service delivery. Our partnership with Netreo further enhances our ability to deliver better value to companies who want the best from their IT infrastructure investments.”

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with real-time observability, AIOps-driven analysis, actionable insights and process automation. By delivering real-time information on all devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo clients provide amazing internal and external customer experiences from their digital environments and focus more on customer-centric innovation. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities monitoring tens of millions of assets and devices per day.

Try Netreo for free or connect with Netreo on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/netreo

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netreo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/netreo/



About EoraTech Pty Ltd

EoraTech is a modern technology company offering enterprise IT solutions to improve employee workflows, infrastructure health and enhanced customer services. Focused on IT Service and Operations Management, Cloud and Managed Services, EoraTech delivers tailored IT solutions for banking, insurance and financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, energy/utilities, government and education industries.

Web: https://www.eoratech.com/industries/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eoratech

