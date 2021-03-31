The global automotive hypervisor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.3% during the forecast period to reach USD 704 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 134 million in 2021

New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Hypervisor Market by Type, Vehicle Type, End User, Level of Autonomous Driving, Bus System And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05748350/?utm_source=GNW

However, the lack of standard protocol to develop software platforms for automotive applications is a major restraint for the growth of the automotive hypervisor market.

However, COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slight impact on the automotive hypervisor market.Both the production and sales of new vehicles had come to a halt in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted.



However, in the next two quarters, the sale of vehicles has been on the rise specially for passenger vehicles.OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their business.



Post the pandemic, the demand for mass transportation would increase, as people would return to their work place, and use public transportation. In addition, component manufacturing is also suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers could face liquidity issues



Type 1 is the fastest growing segment in automotive hypervisor market during the forecast period.

Type 1 is the fastest growing segment due to its simple architecture in the hardware which is attributed to its growth during the forecast period.The major advantage of type 1 hypervisor does not manipulate the hardware, unlike type 2 segment.



Type 1 hypervisor helps in high performance of the system application as the virtual layer interacts directly with the kernel.Thus, placing hardware, hypervisor, and the operating system making the operation more efficient in automotive applications.



These factors are combinedly contributing to the fastest growth of type 1 segment of the automotive hypervisor market.



The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the automotive hypervisor market.



Intervention of innovative technologies in advanced user interface coupled with the integration of various automotive applications to support centralized function in the passenger car segment is fuelling the growth of the automotive hypervisor market.The software, as well as hardware content and onboard computer systems in passenger vehicles, are more compared to commercial vehicles.



The connected passenger cars are expected to be the ultimate Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years. These factors are majorly responsible for the anticipated growth of the passenger car segment in automotive hypervisor market.



Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is a vast geographical region comprising countries like Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Thailand.China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world.



Recent infrastructure developments have boosted the passenger, light-duty and electric vehicle markets in the region.Furthermore, nearly all major OEMs have invested in the Chinese market, which is inclined toward small and affordable passenger vehicles.



Also, the automotive industry in India is growing at a faster rate than many other countries in Asia Pacific.There has been an increase in the demand for luxury and mid-priced vehicles in the country over the past decade.



OEMs such as Suzuki and Hyundai are now offering advanced electronic applications in their mid-segment vehicle variants, which will drive the demand for the automotive hypervisor market in the future. In addition to this, countries like Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are again pushing the growth of the automotive hypervisor market in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Automotive hypervisor market.

• By Company Type: Tier I–47%, Tier II–33%, and Tier III–20%

• By Designation: C Level–43%, D Level–39%, and Others–18%

• By Region: Europe–36%, Asia Pacific–32%, North America–24%, and RoW–8%

The Automotive hypervisor market comprises major manufacturers such as Siemens (Mentor Graphics) (Germany), Green Hills Software (US), Wind River System (US), Blackberry (Canada), Renesas (Japan), Sasken (India), Continental (Germany), and NXP (The Netherlands). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive hypervisor market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The study covers the automotive hypervisor market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as by type, vehicle type, end-user, level of autonomous driving, bus system, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall automotive hypervisor market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

