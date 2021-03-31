Blue Federal Credit Union Celebrates 100,000+ Members Worldwide

Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheyenne, WY. — Blue Federal Credit Union is celebrating a momentous milestone – 100,000 credit union members worldwide.

For the past 4 years, Blue has seen tremendous year-over-year growth in new member acquisition and loan generation. While new members are coming in from around the world, the vast majority reside and work in Wyoming and Colorado.

“We are honored to count 100,000+ people as members of Blue,” says Stephanie Teubner, Blue Federal Credit Union President & CEO. “When Blue, then Warren Federal Credit Union started in 1951, it was built as an institution living the credit union creed, of people helping people. Seventy years later, that premise is still foundational to who we are. We are here for our members, because of our members.”

Blue has been celebrating all the members on the path to the 100,000-member mark through the Generations of Blue campaign. Members are automatically entered to win cash prizes every month. Stories are also being collected via Blue’s website to be included in a 30-year time capsule to be opened at Blue’s 100th anniversary on June 23, 2051. All members are eligible for the Generations of Blue campaign which started in December of 2020 and will conclude on Blue’s 70th Anniversary celebration on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

“This historic point signifies a new era at Blue and will have a positive impact on how we are perceived in the marketplace,” says Raj Madan, Chief Marketing Officer at Blue. “We are now an even more established and unstoppable force. With the inertia we’ve built up, Blue will continue to propel forward for discovering pathways to realizing our members’ possibilities.”

Blue is celebrating the literal 100,000 and 100,001 members to draw attention to this momentous achievement. The 100,000th member was an indirect member meaning they chose to take a loan with Blue through a dealer. The 100,001st member became a member in person in one of Blue’s 18 physical branch locations. Both members will be given an exclusive opportunity to win cash prizes.

“This is a once in an organizational history event,” says Michele Bolkovatz, VP of Public Relations and Business Development at Blue. “We want to celebrate our 100,000 and 100,001 members in a special way and show our appreciation for each of them. No matter how you become a member of Blue, we are excited to have you as part of the Blue family and look forward to becoming your financial co-pilot in life.”

To become a Blue member, eligibility must first be established, which can be done in a variety of ways. Affiliation/employment with one of more than 1,300 companies or associations that are member organizations of Blue, family affiliation, or through the Blue Foundation are all qualifiers for membership. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

Attachment