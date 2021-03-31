CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Receives Prestigious Member Retention Awards

Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) announced today that it has received two prestigious Brand Excellence Awards for Member Retention from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA). The annual awards honor Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies that excel in developing and enhancing the overall BCBS brand image. CareFirst, a not-for-profit healthcare company serving 3.4 million individuals and employers across Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia, received the awards for having a high percentage of members renew their coverage over the past year in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“Nearly one in three Americans trust the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand to provide affordable, accessible and high-quality healthcare coverage to them and their families,” said Kim Keck, BCBSA President and CEO. “We are proud to recognize the achievement of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield in member retention and their commitment to delivering exceptional service to the communities they serve.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association for resilience and service to our members while navigating a challenging year,” said David Corkum, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer at CareFirst. “Throughout 2020, CareFirst Difference Makers tirelessly supported our mission, helping to ensure our members have access to the care they need to stay healthy and protect the health of their families and communities. We extend our thanks to the members for their trust and belief in our ability to deliver affordable, accessible and quality healthcare. We are committed to our role as a leading employer, community partner and healthcare company in the neighborhoods where we live and work and look forward to continue serving you in the future.”

This marks the 26th year that BCBSA has presented the prestigious Brand Excellence Awards to honor and recognize BCBS companies nationwide in categories that promote the BCBS brand, including attracting new customers, fostering loyalty among existing customers and brand innovation.

