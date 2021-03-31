Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
31 March 2021
Net Asset Values
Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its Generalist and Healthcare Shares, as at 28 February 2021, were 66.9p and 70.1p respectively.
| Source: Downing FOUR VCT plc Downing FOUR VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
