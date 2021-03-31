New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Procedures in Western Europe, 2020–2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042220/?utm_source=GNW





Nearly 80% of all the orthopedic procedures performed in Europe are estimated to have been delayed, postponed, or canceled due to COVID-19, as they are considered to be elective and non-essential procedures.Traumas, amputations, and oncological procedures are considered to be the most essential.



Dislocations and fractures, including hip, pelvis, and forearms, are only being considered for treatment in urgent cases.COVID-19 patient volumes are putting a strain on intensive care resources.



Providers are witnessing a decrease in ambulatory care and elective surgeries, even as the infection is spreading in nursing homes. There is a surge in on-demand services. The market players in this ecosystem need to actively plan their product pipeline and come up with new innovation strategies to combat the major disruption in demand for 2020. Every state and local official has to assess the situation on the ground, as they will need to be able to screen patients and healthcare workers for the COVID-19 virus. Healthcare centers will need to make sure that patients feel safe when they come in to seek healthcare services by showing they have the appropriate sanitization processes in place and that they observe social distancing protocols inside the healthcare facilities. The study considers the following 2 scenarios for demand projection for the Western European region for selective markets within orthopedic, cardiac, and robotic-assisted devices till 2025:

• Scenario 1: Conservative Scenario

• Scenario 2: Aspirational Scenario The study focuses on providing a broad level overview of COVID-19’s impact on the selective medical device market.

Author: Bejoy Daniel

