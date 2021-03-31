Clubhouse Events for April by Mission Matters - Powered by KISS PR Brand Story

Beverly Hills , March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Matters, a notable podcast show hosted by international speaker and author Adam Torres, announces its upcoming Clubhouse events on:

April 1, 2021 - Build a Powerful, Inclusive, & Diverse Board

The Clubhouse event "Mission Matters: Build a Powerful, Inclusive, & Diverse Board" is happening on Thursday, April 1 at 4:00 PM PST. In this event, participants can learn from experts how to build a diverse, inclusive, and thoughtful board that provides value, scales the business, and provides guidance to navigate growth opportunities for their business. People who are interested in listening to this episode can join here.

April 8, 2021 - Hosting a CH room like a pro

"Mission Matters: Hosting a CH room like a pro" is the 2nd Clubhouse event happening on Thursday, April 8 at 4:00 PM PST. Participants can learn how to host and moderate a room to bring out the best content in their Clubhouse rooms in this event. Tips, tricks, and tools that pros like Oprah use to approach interviews will also be revealed. Individuals interested in participating in this event can join here.

Chirag Sagar, Mission Matters co-founder, invites everyone to join the Mission Matters Club at Clubhouse.

"If you currently do not have the platform installed, please download it using the application link https://www.joinclubhouse.com/," Sagar said. "Once installed, you'll be prompted to join the waiting room."

Sagar offered prospective event participants access to the Clubhouse platform.

"Send me a text message at +1-818-434-4881 letting me know that you've downloaded the application. As a registered user, I can grant you access to the platform," Sagar said.

About Mission Matters Media

Mission Matters Media is a media, publishing, and marketing agency founded by Adam Torres and Chirag Sagar. Its main goal is to meet the needs of business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives through Mission Matters, a series of podcasts with a 3,500 plus episode catalog.

