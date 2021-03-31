Kvika banki hf.: Publication of Exemption Document with reference to the merger of Kvika, TM and Lykill

Icelandic English

Kvika banki hf. (hereafter referred to as “Kvika“ or the “Issuer“) publishes the enclosed document (hereafter referred to as the “Exemption Document“) for a prospectus exemption in connection with a takeover by means of a merger cf. point f) of paragraph 5 of article 1 of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (hereafter referred to as the “Prospectus Regulation“). The Prospectus Regulation has been implemented into Icelandic law through the Act on Prospectus for Public Offering or Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market No. 14/2020. More specifically, the Exemption Document is published in connection with the proposed admittance of trading of 2,509,934,076 shares, issued in accordance with the decision of the shareholders’ meeting of Kvika on 30 March 2021 in relation to Kvika’s, TM hf.‘s, and Lykill fjármögnun hf.’s tripartite merger under the name and reg. no. of Kvika, on the Regulated Market of Nasdaq Iceland. A final decision on the merger was made on 30 March 2021 when the respective shareholders’ meetings of the three companies approved the merger.



The Exemption Document includes, among other relevant information, a description of the merger and the impact of the merger on the Issuer.

The Exemption Document is accessible on Kvika‘s website, https://www.kvika.is/en/investor-relations/prospectuses/

