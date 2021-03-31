Life on Fire Founder Delaney McGuire Is Creating a Culture of Passion & Empowerment

Dallas, TX, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaney Mcguire is a Peak Performance coach and founder of Life on Fire. His life mission: create a culture of empowerment for the young generation, helping people generate the tools to create success, happiness & fulfillment in their lives. Delaney grew up in an alcoholic household where generational habits consumed him even in his success. After college, he had a luxurious job working in corporate management - but without ever getting clear on what he wanted for his life he became deeply disconnected from his work, and from others - leading to binge drinking and partying that took him to soul crushing lows. Following a 3 year personal development journey, he lives his life in embodying what it means to ‘live on fire’ with passion, love & gratitude. Through his business Life on Fire, he educates 25+ Millennial leaders each month as a peak performance coach, hosting workshops for audiences of 600+ and facilitating retreats across the country.



Delaney’s specialty in his coaching is “Flow State”. Flow state is used to elevate daily productivity up to 500% (which is shown in multiple peer-reviewed studies) without causing burnout. “Flow state is the secret to taking massive leaps towards our goals while still being able to sustain amazing relationships, wellbeing and have time for our passions,” he explains. “I teach my clients and audiences how they can infuse flow state into their day to be more productive, reduce distraction and stress, and ultimately build a more incredible life for themselves.”



Coaching is a blossoming field because a percentage of the population today has either anxiety or depression, some without anyone to confide in. Delaney believes that coaching is empowering enough to give the support needed to elevate people in their reach for deep fulfilment and wellbeing. It is especially helpful if someone is getting support by working with another who has expertise in the exact forms of transformation they are seeking. “When someone sees themselves taking strides towards the life they desire, they move from a place of victimhood and resentment to a place of passion and fire that they can share with those around them,” Delaney says. “This is why I do what I do! It is my belief that the world changes one empowered human at a time.”



Through his Life on Fire coaching program, Delaney navigates his clients past fear and doubt to establish bulletproof routines where they are highly productive up to 15 hours per day, which reduces stress, and ultimately helps them build a more beautiful life for themselves and those they love. Flow state is extremely important and is data driven:

490% increase in skill acquisition for individuals in flow state (Advanced Brain Monitoring & DARPA)

500% Increase in productivity in leaders who regularly tapped into flow state (McKinsey & Co)

430% Increase in creative problem solving for subjects exposed to flow (University of Sydney)

3 days of elevated creativity following flow state activities (Harvard Research Study)

Infusing flow state into someone’s day and activities will help them “be more productive, reduce distraction and stress, and ultimately build a more incredible life for them.”



Delaney utilizes flow state in his own business and life, embracing a mindset of curiosity and growth. He encourages others starting a business to have a “growth mindset”. “Having a growth mindset is so key. Learn to value the daily repetitions over “success”. This prevents us from getting discouraged when things don't work out perfectly, and cuts off our fear of failure at its knees,” He advises. “Most entrepreneurs fail because fear prevents them from going all in. When you become the person who is willing to embrace fear head on in pursuit of your goals, that's where the magic happens.”



Something else quite magical and important to success is mentorship. According to Delaney investing in mentorship is what saved him years of trial and error. He had to acknowledge he couldn’t do things alone. “I failed 3 businesses before Life on Fire truly took off and stuck,” He said, remembering. “The number one thing that got me to where I am today was to acknowledge that I couldn't do things alone. It was only when I went out of my way to invest in mentorship programs with leaders who could guide me along the path that I truly began to see results.”



Delaney’s journey has been a transformative change for his health, leadership, and business. Along the way he found a number of resources that help him find his purpose and “flow”. This has led him to encourage and be a support to others so that they can also find a flow state in their lives as well.



If you’d like to learn more about Delaney’s coaching services, you can find him at lifeonifre.io/coaching



Contact:

Delaney McGuire

Life on Fire

delaney@lifeonfire.io



https://www.lifeonfire.io