Fluxys Belgium - 31 March 2021 18:00 - Regulated information: 2020 results

| Source: Fluxys Fluxys

Brussels, BELGIUM

Overview of the 2020 annual results 

  • Pandemic
    • All essential services operational
    • Active support to help alleviate needs
  • Consolidated turnover increases to €560.6 million (2019: €531.0 million) and the consolidated net result rises to €73.2 million (2019: €69.5 million)
  • Proposal to be submitted to the annual general meeting on 11 May 2021: gross dividend of €1.37 per share (2019: €1.30 per share)
  • Transmission volumes down
  • Zeebrugge LNG terminal strengthens future prospects
    • Record traffic for ships and LNG trucks
    • Strong market interest in additional send-out capacity
  • Shouldering the energy transition
  • Roll-out of action plan to halve our greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 

Click on the link below to read the full press release

Attachment


Attachments
2021_03_31_pb_fluxys_belgium_results_2020_en