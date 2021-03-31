Fluxys Belgium - 31 March 2021 18:00 - Regulated information: 2020 results

Overview of the 2020 annual results
- Pandemic
- All essential services operational
- Active support to help alleviate needs
- Consolidated turnover increases to €560.6 million (2019: €531.0 million) and the consolidated net result rises to €73.2 million (2019: €69.5 million)
- Proposal to be submitted to the annual general meeting on 11 May 2021: gross dividend of €1.37 per share (2019: €1.30 per share)
- Transmission volumes down
- Zeebrugge LNG terminal strengthens future prospects
- Record traffic for ships and LNG trucks
- Strong market interest in additional send-out capacity
- Shouldering the energy transition
- Roll-out of action plan to halve our greenhouse gas emissions by 2025
