BenchPrep Announces New Data Suite to Provide Organizations with Powerful Insights and Advanced Analytics, Built on Snowflake

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, an award-winning professional learning platform, today announced they will provide organizations with flexible raw data access as well as an upgraded reporting and data visualization tools within the BenchPrep platform, built on Snowflake. BenchPrep is leveraging Snowflake’s integrated data platform for their offering in order to continuously improve learner experience and engagement while growing revenue and reducing operational costs.



BenchPrep is spearheading the advancement of data technology in the learning industry by strengthening their suite of data and technology options for their customers. With Snowflake, BenchPrep has a scalable, flexible, and performant data platform where they can ingest, store, and analyze large sets of data from their learning programs to uncover actionable insights, while also enabling businesses to consolidate siloed data sources to Snowflake’s single, integrated platform.

“Business leaders are pressured to deliver results within their learning programs to drive revenue while keeping costs low, and it is imperative that learning management systems provide data to inform intelligent business decision-making,” said Ujjwal Gupta, Chief Product Officer, BenchPrep. “We’re excited to be taking another step forward with our platform to provide our customers with these insights and to continue our mission of empowering every organization to become a great learning organization.”

BenchPrep customers also will have access to market-leading data analytics and visualization tools within an upgraded Reporting Dashboard in the platform. Psychometric data, role-based dashboards, custom reporting, and natural language processing search are just a few of the benefits that BenchPrep customers will have access to with the upgraded analytics. This data provides business leaders with insights to help inform new product design and training courses, to generate additional revenue with course sales, and insights to help inform product adoption across the learner journey.

BenchPrep’s award-winning advanced online learning platform helps organizations increase learner engagement, improve outcomes, and drive additional revenue. With personalized learning pathways, gamification, advanced analytics and reporting, and streamlined content management, BenchPrep is a one-stop shop for corporations, credentialing bodies, training companies, and associations who are looking to transform their learning programs.

BenchPrep is a pioneer in the modern learning space, digitally transforming professional learning for corporations, credentialing bodies, associations, and training companies for over a decade. With an award-winning, learner-centric, cloud-based platform, BenchPrep enables learning organizations to deliver the best digital experience to drive learning outcomes and increase revenue. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more, visit www.benchprep.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

