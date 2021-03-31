New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intelligent Mobility 2020-Frost & Sullivan Research Survey Analysis and Results" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042207/?utm_source=GNW





Amidst such an exciting environment that is catalyzed by groundbreaking technological innovation, global companies, customers, and stakeholders invariably require critical information and action points to devise strategies to capitalize on the potential opportunities these changing times are bringing. Intelligent Mobility Summit, 2020, provided unique sponsorship opportunities for companies across the world as it brought the global community together during a time of transformational change in the mobility industry. Our digital platform was convenient, flexible, and interactive, and attendees could participate from the comfort of their homes or offices. The theme—The Digital Acceleration—deliberated technology shifts and customer expectations as industry visionaries catalyzed innovation and growth in a year that was defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. The comprehensive global survey was inserted on the online conference platform of the 2020 Intelligent Mobility event. The survey was conducted among the 2,500+ invitees of the Global Intelligent Mobility event conducted . 116 key market participants, industry veterans, thought leaders, key decision makers, and movers and shakers of the automotive ecosystem offered their input.OEMs, Tier I, II, and III suppliers, mobility solution providers, disruptive technology start-ups, fleet companies, and connectivity solution vendors active in the automotive and transportation, logistics, manufacturing, construction, and service industries are among the key respondents in this global survey. Our virtual platform gave partners and attendees more time to explore incisive content that included presentations, videos, interactive PDFs, one-on-one message forums, and push notifications. The 2-day strategic summit that was conducted through an advanced interactive platform was held at a time when it is critical for industry incumbents to come together and discuss key insights and strategies to survive and thrive in the post-COVID era. The research focuses on the current and future status of the global mobility market. Customer preferences in terms of connectivity, new mobility, electric and autonomous technologies, digital retail, and last-mile delivery are highlighted, and current key solutions are examined alongside solutions likely to see demand in future.Automotive connectivity, urbanization, and social changes are observed to have an impact on the future of personal and freight mobility and the vehicles of the future. The study offers several interesting perceptions based on comprehensive scenario-based analysis centered on current market scenarios and key mobility topics to enable the global mobility fraternity to visualize the ecosystem with more depth and clarity.

Author: Mugundhan Deenadayalan

