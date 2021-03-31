New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digitalization and Decarbonization Powering Southeast Asia’s Medium Voltage Switchgear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042219/?utm_source=GNW

1% compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2026, driven by rising power demand and grid connectivity across the region. Increasing industrialization following companies’ diversification of supply chain networks also propels the market. The Southeast Asia switchgear market is projected to generate $4.14 billion in the next 6 years. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant revenue decline, estimated at negative 18.4%. This study analyzes Southeast Asia’s medium voltage switchgear market and Mega Trends likely to impact the grid business. It presents tangible growth opportunities expected to disrupt the market, including eco-friendly gas for switchgear, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, digitalization, and innovative business models. With 2020 as the base year, the research service also offers market forecasts up to 2026 and competitive analysis.

