New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Actionable Strategy Enabling the Prague Smart City Future" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042217/?utm_source=GNW





Cities also focus on building the necessary regulatory and infrastructure framework to support smart mobility systems.Driving future employment opportunities, developing equitable communities, and offering high living standards through efficient digital and connected services are other smart city focus areas.



Smart city initiatives are measured using parameters like autonomous readiness, digitization, new mobility solutions, logistics performance, sustainability, policy and regulatory framework, and transport landscape and vision.This study focuses on Prague as a smart city. It analyzes the city’s current state, key challenges, and government strategies and measures to overcome these issues and create a sustainable environment for driving future economic growth.Prague currently faces several challenges, including the growing car density, which increases pollution and heavy congestion, especially in city centers. Despite lockdowns, commuters lost an extra three days and 22 hours due to traffic jams in 2020.Another critical challenge is developing electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure capabilities to pave the way for electric and autonomous mobility. Prague has developed a holistic strategy called Smart Prague 2030 to address these issues and improve city livability.This report provides a brief profile of Prague’s key growth metrics, digital economy, smart city mobility initiatives, and EV strategy. It also highlights the city’s focus on sustainable mobility through the enhancement of public transit systems and infrastructure.Prague authorities drive efforts to address need-of-the-hour challenges and focus on long-term sustainability goals. The city embraces dynamic changes in mobility services with the emergence of a connected, shared, autonomous, and electric mobility approach. It invests in digital infrastructure to create an environment that fosters collaboration with other leading cities, industry consortiums, and financial investors.

Author: Albert Geraldine Priya

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042217/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________