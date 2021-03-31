



This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)





.............







Vevey, March 31, 2021





Nestlé closes the sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands

Nestlé S.A. today announced the closing of the sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands to One Rock Capital Partners in partnership with Metropoulos & Co. for USD 4.3 billion.

This follows the completion of customary closing conditions.

Contacts:



Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com



Joshua Morton Tel.: +1 571 457 5262

joshua.morton@us.nestle.com



Investors:

Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com