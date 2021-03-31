Nestlé closes the sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands

Vevey, March 31, 2021

Nestlé closes the sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands

Nestlé S.A. today announced the closing of the sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands to One Rock Capital Partners in partnership with Metropoulos & Co. for USD 4.3 billion.

This follows the completion of customary closing conditions.

 

 

