Vevey, March 31, 2021
Nestlé closes the sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands
Nestlé S.A. today announced the closing of the sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands to One Rock Capital Partners in partnership with Metropoulos & Co. for USD 4.3 billion.
This follows the completion of customary closing conditions.
