Tecton Announces Line-Up for First Annual Machine Learning Data Engineering Conference - apply()

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecton, the enterprise feature store company, today announced the line-up for apply(), a virtual conference that it is hosting on data engineering for applied machine learning (ML) April 21 - 22: https://www.applyconf.com.

apply() is a practitioner-focused community event for data and ML teams to discuss the practical data engineering challenges faced when building ML for the real world. Participants will share best practice development patterns, tools of choice and emerging architectures they use to successfully build and manage production ML applications. Everything is on the table from managing labeling pipelines to transforming features in real-time to serving at scale.

apply() will feature speakers from Algorithmia, Anyscale, Atlassian, Confluent, Cookpad, Deloitte, DoorDash, Etsy, Fiddler, Google, Intuit, Lemonade, LinkedIn, McKinsey, Mercado Libre, Microsoft, MLOps.Community, Monte Carlo, Netflix, Noteable, Pinterest, Provectus, Redis Labs, Snorkel AI, Spotify, Stanford, StitchFix, Tecton, Tide and Ursa.

“We’re excited to be hosting the apply() conference,” said Mike Del Balso, co-founder and CEO of Tecton. “This will be the first community event focused exclusively on data engineering challenges of applied ML. It’s a great opportunity for practitioners to learn from experts and collaborate with peers.”

Del Balso is doing a session at apply() with Willem Pienaar, creator and an official committer of Feast and architect at Tecton, on “Rethinking Feature Stores.” Feature stores have emerged as a pivotal component in the modern machine learning stack. They solve some of the toughest challenges in data for machine learning, namely feature computation, storage, validation, serving and reuse.

For the full conference schedule or to register, simply visit: https://www.applyconf.com.

About Tecton

Tecton’s mission is to make world-class ML accessible to every company. Tecton enables data scientists to turn raw data into production-ready features, the predictive signals that feed ML models. The founders created the Uber Michelangelo ML platform, and the team has extensive experience building data systems for industry leaders like Google, Facebook, Airbnb and Uber. Tecton is the main contributor and committer of Feast, the leading open source feature store. Tecton is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia and is headquartered in San Francisco with an office in New York. For more information, visit https://www.tecton.ai or follow @tectonAI.

