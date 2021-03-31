New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emerging Disruptive Technologies Powering the Asia-Pacific Industrial Internet-of-Things Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06021713/?utm_source=GNW





However, despite the hype, there remains considerable ambiguity about the type and size of opportunities that may emerge from efforts to implement IIoT in APAC.This study tries to understand the framework of key opportunity elements in IIoT through relevant government initiatives and IIoT key market participants’ activities in the past year.



The report highlights the pivotal telecommunication operators’ role in the entire IIoT ecosystem in segments such as connectivity, infrastructure and service management, and platforms in APAC. It also identifies the most critical IIoT opportunities emerging in 2020.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06021713/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________