New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digitisation to Boost the Rise of a Smart and Sustainable Singapore" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06019003/?utm_source=GNW





In addition, cities are focusing on building the necessary regulatory and infrastructure framework necessary to support the smart mobility systems.Other smart city focus areas include driving future employment opportunities, developing equitable communities, and offering a high standard of living through efficient digital and connected services.



Smart city initiatives can be measured under several channels like new mobility solutions, autonomous readiness, digitization, sustainability, logistics performance, policy & regulatory framework, and transport landscape and vision.This study aims to analyze the current state of the city, the key challenges the city faces, and measures taken by the government to overcome these challenges and create a sustainable environment for driving future economic growth.Singapore, one of the key economic hubs in the world, faces several challenges, which policymakers are urgently trying to overcome. One way to resolve some of these challenges is to develop electric vehicle infrastructure capabilities to pave the way for the development of electric and autonomous mobility.This concise profile of Singapore highlights key growth metrics, the current state of the city, the pandemic’s impact on the city’s mobility, the city’s digital economy, initiatives taken to achieve smart city mobility and implement EV-related strategies, and the city’s focus on sustainable mobility through the enhancement of public transit systems and infrastructure. The city and its authorities are actively driving efforts to address the need-of-the-hour challenges while focusing on longer-term sustainable goals following the Singapore LTA vision. The city is also embracing the dynamic changes in mobility services with the emergence of a connected, shared, autonomous, and electric mobility approach, actively investing in digital infrastructure, and creating an environment of collaboration between other leading cities, industry consortiums, and financial investors.

Author: Albert Geraldine Priya

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06019003/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________