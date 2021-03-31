New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Transformed by Social and Economic Mega Trends" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018997/?utm_source=GNW

• Discussion of the major factors influencing market growthAmong the most commonly used and recognized categories of nutraceutical ingredients are herbs and botanicals, vitamins and minerals, and specialty supplement ingredients. These biologically active ingredients are used in the production of nutraceuticals or food/dietary supplements and have a documented and beneficial effect on human health by assisting in metabolic processes.



Nutraceuticals are available in the form of tablets, syrups, powders, and capsules. The demand for nutraceuticals stems from both consumers and food producers. Scientific research plays a significant role in the development of nutraceuticals and functional foods. Many ingredients in functional foods are known for their health-promoting effects, but an even larger group of compounds is little or less known in terms of their health-promoting properties. The great advantage of nutraceuticals is that they are not perceived as medicines but as nutrition products targeted at specific health problems. The concentrated bioactive ingredients they contain are intended to prevent disease or support the healing process. Research on new compounds derived from plants is now a priority for maintaining sustainable protection of biodiversity and its rational use. Intensified research into the production of plants’ secondary metabolites is a result of strong bioavailability discovered in natural products. Currently, natural plant substances are obtained using biotechnological methods. They provide a favorable alternative to the extraction of desired ingredients from all plant materials. By developing bioreactor techniques, it has become possible to increase plant biomass and, consequently, the secondary metabolites they produce. The time frame of this research service is 2018 to 2025. The base year is 2019, and growth forecasts are provided up to 2025. Revenue figures and forecasts are based on information received from and validated by ingredient processors, dietary food supplement manufacturers, and other value-adding resellers.

Author: Arun Ramesh

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018997/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________