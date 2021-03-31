RateLinx Placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx, a leader in supply chain, logistics, transportation, visibility, and payment platforms, today announced they are positioned by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems for its offering, ShipLinx. This is the first time RateLinx has been named in the Magic Quadrant. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.



RateLinx’s ShipLinx solution delivers advanced multicarrier, multi-modal—including small parcel management—in a global, high-volume, enterprise-class TMS. RateLinx’s differentiated approach comes from a focus on carrier compliance and data cleansing as part of its integrated data services. RateLinx converges TMS, parcel, freight pay, and audit along with visibility and analytics to allow shippers one stop for quick data management and functionality within one solution or leveraged as an add-on to existing solutions for the specific functionality.

"We are thrilled to be named in this Magic Quadrant and believe it recognizes the power of our solution along with our commitment to deliver analytics on a foundation of quality data to support our customers as we help them achieve their goals. In today’s environment, having a short time to value coupled with our collaboration with our customers through our no professional service fees business model gives our customers a competitive advantage as they become data-driven," says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Known for their global TMS, real-time visibility, freight invoice management, and advanced analytics capabilities, RateLinx analyzes logistics performance and optimizes transportation network strategies across planning, execution, tracking, and payment—all in one place. Equipped with the complete picture and context, customers can reduce costs, optimize their network, digitize their decision-making, and improve customer satisfaction.

“What makes ShipLinx different is its flexibility. Whether a shipper has a TMS in place or not, RateLinx reduces the cost and business risk of implementing a new TMS. Enhancing an existing environment with ShipLinx saves costs, delivers a faster ROI, and gives a quicker time-to-value,” says Nate Endicott, SVP of Global Sales, Marketing, and Partnerships at RateLinx. “It is a privilege to be recognized in this Magic Quadrant as we continue to support and deliver results to our customers.”

RateLinx was previously named in the February 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions and the February 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.

RateLinx has also been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for the last eleven years, and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executives SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019 and 2020.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

