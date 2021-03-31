South University, Richmond's Master in Science of Physician Assistant program receives ARC-PA extension for 10 more years

Richmond, VA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 31, 2021

For Immediate Release: South University, Richmond’s Master of Science in Physician Assistant program has been granted Accreditation-Continued status by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education of the Physician Assistant, Inc. (ARC-PA)

South University and the College of Health Professions are pleased to announce the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, Inc. (ARC-PA) accreditation decision, effective March 24, 2021.

The Master of Science in Physician Assistant program received accreditation for 10 years until 2031. The approximate date for the next validation review of the program by the ARC-PA will be 2031 March.

The Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, Inc. (ARC-PA) has granted Accreditation-Continued status to the South University, Richmond PA Program sponsored by South University, Richmond. Accreditation-Continued is an accreditation status granted when a currently accredited program is in compliance with the ARC-PA Standards. Accreditation remains in effect until the program closes or withdraws from the accreditation process or until accreditation is withdrawn for failure to comply with the Standards.

The ARC-PA noted zero (0) areas of noncompliance with the Accreditation Standards for Physician Assistant Education (4th edition) (the “Standards”).

The ARC-PA is the recognized accrediting agency that protects the interests of the public, including current and prospective Physician Assistant (PA) students, and the PA profession by defining the standards for PA education and evaluating PA educational programs within the territorial United States to ensure their compliance with those standards.

PA program accreditation must:

be voluntary, private, and non-governmental encourage efforts toward maximal educational effectiveness be built on mutual trust among all parties involved be devoid of conflict of interest assure due process

The program’s accreditation history can be viewed on the ARC-PA website at http://www.arc-pa.org/accreditation-history-south-universityrichmond

South University appreciates the support of ARC-PA for our students and the Master of Science in Physician Assistant program as we continue to help our students recognize their educational aspirations.

