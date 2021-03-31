Leading Cybersecurity Services Provider, eSentire, Selected as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist

Waterloo, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, Inc., the leading global provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity services, today announced that its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Managed Security Service category by the 2021 SC Awards. Finalists are recognized for outstanding leadership and providing superior security products to the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced online during SC Awards Week beginning Monday, May 3, 2021.

Now in its 24th year, the SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products, and people. The awards honor the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities.

“It’s impossible for organizations to keep pace with cyberattackers, particularly when they’re overwhelmed with technology sets, and struggling with a severe cyber skills gap,” said Kerry Bailey, CEO, eSentire. “Enterprises need a true partner in security to proactively mitigate business risk, and respond to security events before they become business impacting incidents. Our cloud-native Managed Detection and Response(MDR) offering is a proven solution that keeps your business’ critical data and applications safe from emerging cyberattacks that traditional security technologies miss.”

“This last year tested security professionals perhaps more than any in history,” said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. “A pandemic forced a fast transition to remote working and inspired a wave of new, sophisticated attacks, and the impact of a supply chain breach reverberated across the public and private sector. The ability for organizations big and small to turn to security partners to help address this mountain of unexpected risk was and remains critical. This year’s SC Awards finalists, all of which faced many of the same unprecedented challenges, proved their commitment to both customers and the community at large. eSentire and the other finalists for Trust Awards provided to companies the tools and services needed to respond to the unrelenting threat landscape, even as security teams scrambled to adapt internal security policies”

eSentire's award-winning Managed Detection and Response services protect the critical data and applications of over 940 organizations in 69 countries from current and emerging cyber threats. Believing that true Managed Detection and Response support requires much more than a Managed Endpoint Service, eSentire leverages multi-layered correlation of telemetry across the network, endpoint, logs and cloud, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and machine learning at scale through its Atlas Extended Detection and Response(XDR) platform, to stop breaches and reduce customer risks.

