Proactive news headlines including VolitionRX, AIM ImmunoTech, Cabral Gold and Marble Financial

New York, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) headed in 2021 with $54.4M in capital as it advances Ampligen to treat COVID-19 and cancer click here
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) sees Nu.Q Capture assay paper published in scientific journal click here
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) (FRA:17D) sees 4Q revenue of $7.1M driven by Bioceres transactions, new wheat and hemp products click here
- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) sees two of its portfolio companies link up to provide telehealth services in Brazil click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCQB:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) hits visible nickel, copper and zinc sulphides with step-out drilling at Victoria West, Surimeau project click here
- District Metals Corp (CVE:DMX) (OTCMKTS:MKVNF) (FSE:DFPP) says new ground survey results from its Tomtebo property highlight significant expansion potential click here
- Love Hemp Group Group PLC (LON:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF) slashes losses as revenues soar in first half click here
- Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) (OTCPINK:CBGZF) hits mineralized vein at previously untested Indio target on the Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) announces topline data from Phase 2b part of its Phase 2b/3 coronavirus trial of Ifenprodil click here
- African Gold Group Inc (CVE:AGG) (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) (FRA:3A61) hails more positive metallurgy results; names Paul Bozoki as new finance chief click here
- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) says latest drill assays show potential to expand the AGB zone at Lawyers to the south and at depth click here
- Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) explores non-fungible token investments click here
- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) teams up with Data Clymer to provide real-time data solutions for use in professional sports and live entertainment venues click here
- Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) (FRA:1O2) to launch Calgary facility with automotive class manufacturing click here
- OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM) welcomes Canadian grocer Organic Garage Ltd (TSX-V:OG) (OTCQX:OGGFF) (FRA:9CW1) to OTCQX click here
- Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTC:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) inks referral deal with Loans Canada to bring consumers to its MyMarble financial wellness platform click here
- Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) (OTCQX:CANSF) (FRA:3D7) completes first commercial-scale fermentation run of ultra-pure CBG click here
- Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) (OTCMKTS:MKRIF) (FRA:MEK1) unveils high grade intercepts from Kirkland Lake drilling at Carscallen asset in Ontario click here
- BioLargo Inc (OTCQB:BLGO) sees 2020 revenue rise 31% as its cleantech technologies gain commercial traction click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) (OCTMKTS:GLBXF) receives cash payments as part of its recent resource royalty transactions click here
- Essex Minerals Inc (CVE:ESX) (OTCQB:ESXMF) inks financing agreement with Zola Minerals to fund future royalties and streaming deals click here
