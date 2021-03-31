Associa British Columbia Sponsors Virtual Race to Support Langley Animal Protection Society

Vancouver, BC, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa British Columbia is proudly sponsoring the Furry Tails Virtual Race in support of the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) located in Langley, BC.

The Furry Tails Virtual Race is an online fundraiser aimed at helping the 1,400 animals that the LAPS shelter cares for each year. During the month of April, participants can register to race on the online site, select a distance, and choose an activity and goal to meet. Racers can walk, run, bike, swim, or partake in any physical activity of their choosing to reach their chosen distance. Once they’ve completed the race and logged their results, registrants will be sent a medal and completion certificate. Participants may also create their own personal fundraising pages to raise funds for the animals at LAPS.

LAPS is a registered non-profit charitable society, established in 2003 by a dedicated group of volunteers committed to changing the way stray, lost, and unwanted animals were sheltered and cared for. Based at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove, LAPS staff and volunteers use a progressive and human approach to care for more than 1,400 dogs, cats, and large animals each year. Through innovative animal welfare programs, LAPS animals benefit from environmental enrichment, frequent exercise, nutritious food, and industry-leading medical care.

“Associa British Columbia has always been committed to serving our communities beyond our traditional management operations. Our team looks for opportunities to positively impact the lives of those in the communities we manage every day,” stated Adam Lord, Associa British Columbia president. “As part of that commitment, we are proud to be sponsoring the Langley Animal Protection Society’s Furry Tails Virtual Race this year. A leader in animal welfare and shelter management, LAPS is helping local animals in need. We are proud to be a strong supporter of that mission and encourage others to join us in helping animals living in our communities.”

