Angi Inc. Acquires Additional Interest in MyBuilder

DENVER, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) announced it acquired an additional 20 percent interest in its MyBuilder business, a leading marketplace in the United Kingdom for discovering vetted, quality tradesmen.



In connection with the acquisition, Angi will record a one-time expense, impacting Adjusted EBITDA and operating income by approximately $6 million in the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

Angi purchased its original stake in MyBuilder—75 percent of the company— in 2017.

About Angi Inc

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of nearly 250,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

