Subversive Acquisition LP Highlights InterCure’s Accelerated Growth as the Leading Israeli Cannabis Company

InterCure, dba Canndoc, Announces Record-Breaking Q4 Results with Positive EBITDA and Cash Flow



InterCure Acquires Four New Medical Cannabis Pharmacies and Increases 2021 Target to 10 Retail Locations

Canndoc Successfully Launches First Product Line of California Genetic Strains Grown in Israel

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUBVERSIVE ACQUISITION LP (TSX: SVX.U, NEO: SVX.U, OTCQX: SBVRF) (“SVX”) announced today that InterCure Ltd. (dba Canndoc) (TASE: INCR) (“InterCure”), Israel’s leading cannabis company and SVX’s intended target for its “Qualifying Transaction” (the “Transaction”), has reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results (the “InterCure Press Release”). InterCure has announced that it accelerated its growth and distribution footprint in Israel by expanding its retail footprint with the acquisition of four new medical cannabis pharmacies.

InterCure Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights from the InterCure Press Release

*EBITDA for InterCure’s cannabis sector

Pharmacy Expansion

InterCure announced that, through its subsidiary CannOlam, it has acquired four pharmacies in Israel which will operate under the Company’s Givol medical cannabis pharmacy chain. With the acquisition of these four additional pharmacies, InterCure is expected to expand the Givol retail chain to 10 locations in 2021, compared to the six locations previously announced.

InterCure noted that the Givol premium pharmacy chain serves Israel's growing medical cannabis patient community in every major region in Israel. By providing premium products and personal consulting on medical cannabis, InterCure expects the Givol pharmacies will help serve over 85,000 licensed medical cannabis patients in Israel.

Successful Product Launch

InterCure also announced that it became the first Israeli cannabis company to grow and commercialize California strains in Israel. InterCure noted that the unique genetics of four original California cannabis strains were the first grown in InterCure’s southern facility, the largest and most advanced cannabis production site in Israel with operational grounds of 300,000 square feet. InterCure added that its exclusive California genetics products, branded as Canndoc Cali, successfully launched in the first quarter of 2021 and sold out, driving InterCure’s growth and market share as demand continues to grow for its unique and exclusive brands and products.

Attached as Schedule A to this press release is a translated version of the full InterCure Press Release.

As previously announced by SVX, the Transaction highlights include:

Proven Business Model – The most profitable company in Israel’s growing legal cannabis market with an EBITDA annualized run rate of greater than US$10 million and positive free cash flow

– The most profitable company in Israel’s growing legal cannabis market with an EBITDA annualized run rate of greater than US$10 million and positive free cash flow First Mover Advantage – Significant share of medical market, which grew 40% in 2020; First company to import medical grade cannabis to Israel; Positioned to capitalize on the legalization of recreational cannabis

– Significant share of medical market, which grew 40% in 2020; First company to import medical grade cannabis to Israel; Positioned to capitalize on the legalization of recreational cannabis Progressive Operational Platform – Highly profitable, vertically integrated medical cannabis platform

– Highly profitable, vertically integrated medical cannabis platform Key Partnerships – Canndoc’s exclusive partnerships with leading cannabis brands and suppliers include Cookies, Charlotte’s Web, Aphria, Tilray, Organigram, and more

– Canndoc’s exclusive partnerships with leading cannabis brands and suppliers include Cookies, Charlotte’s Web, Aphria, Tilray, Organigram, and more Robust Balance Sheet to Support Expansion – Cash to drive significant expansion organically and through strategic M&A; Expected expansion of cultivation to over 90 tons per year

– Cash to drive significant expansion organically and through strategic M&A; Expected expansion of cultivation to over 90 tons per year Experienced Management Team – Following the closing of the Transaction, Canndoc will continue to be led by its experienced executive team with deep knowledge of the cannabis industry, and operational expertise in the agriculture technology and pharmaceutical industries:



Alex Rabinovitch, Chief Executive Officer Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer Rami Levy, Chief Operating Officer Moshe Gavrilov, Chief Marketing Officer

– Following the closing of the Transaction, Canndoc will continue to be led by its experienced executive team with deep knowledge of the cannabis industry, and operational expertise in the agriculture technology and pharmaceutical industries: InterCure valued at US$302.0 million

US$225.0 million of proceeds from funds in escrow (assuming no redemptions)

PIPE of US$65.0 million to support transaction satisfies cash required for closing



Completion of the Transaction, which is expected by April 8, 2021, remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary conditions including, among other things, requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

SVX’s Annual Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

SVX is reporting is financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020. SVX’s audited financial statements along with its management discussion and analysis for the noted period have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by unitholders and interested parties under SVX’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About SVX

Subversive Acquisition LP is a limited partnership established under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) formed for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving SVX that will qualify as its qualifying transaction for the purposes of the rules of the TSX and Neo Exchange Inc. SVX is a special purpose acquisition corporation for the purposes of the rules of the TSX and Neo Exchange Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.subversivecapital.com/svx.

About Subversive Capital

Subversive Capital is a leading investment firm dedicated to investing in radical companies whose core missions subvert the status quo. With almost a decade of experience in the global cannabis industry, Subversive Capital has lead investments in some of the most successful transactions in the industry including the recent launch and closing transaction of Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. to form The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) currently traded on the Neo Exchange and OTCQX.

For more information, visit www.subversivecapital.com

About InterCure and Canndoc

InterCure (TASE: INCR) is the first public company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to hold a valid and permanent license for the medical cannabis value chain through its 100% ownership in Canndoc. Canndoc is a GMP medical cannabis producer. Licensed by the Israeli Ministry of Health since 2008, Canndoc is a leading pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharma-grade cannabis-based products to patients, hospitals, pharmacies, research and governmental organizations.

Through its strategic exclusive collaboration with world leaders, distribution agreement with SLE (100% owned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industry) and long-term sales agreements, Canndoc is well-positioned as a leading and significant player in pharma-grade medical cannabis in Israel, Europe and the United Kingdom.

For more information: http://www.canndoc.com

