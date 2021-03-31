ADOR Partners With Ownerfy: Here’s What You Need to Know

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADOR is a blockchain-based network created to meet the needs of the established and budding creative community who wish to be in control and earn from their content in real-time, and set up a sustainable long-term career.



The ecosystem seeks to usher in a virtual renaissance built on top of the Ethereum blockchain to boost creators' needs by integrating the ease-of-earnings of DeFi with a blockchain-based minting & gig ecosystem.

ADOR allows creatives to earn crypto by providing them with a platform where they can monetize their virtual items 24/7, 365 GLOBALLY, giving creators access to multiple audiences and a secure and fair marketplace.

ADOR Is Partnering with Ownerfy’s NFT Mobile App

ADOR's strategic partnership with Ownerfy , a platform that simplifies the creation of blockchain tokens for ownership, authenticity ownership, authenticity, or fractional ownership, is official. This particular partnership stems from the founders' connection in 2018, they both are pioneers in their own right, and now can join forces to bring some incredible things to the collectibles and blockchain space.

The Ownerfy mobile app allows users to create an NFT on Ethereum that can be verified for authenticity in minutes on their smartphone. The platform's iOS app is currently the only NFT creation app available on the iPhone. Once created, each NFT automatically appears on top marketplaces such as OpenSea & Rarible.

ADOR will be the first verified publisher for the Ownerfy platform, joining the ranks of top sites such as OpenSea and SuperRare. The collaboration will enable users to mint from the mobile app, facilitating artists, influencers, celebrities, and performers to turn their creative skills into a fun-filled career.

Be on the look for virtual tickets in Ownerfy to exclusive “In Real Life” events in Los Angeles, From Kodi Ray 1st ALBUM release, Karen’s Little ANDY WARHOL NFT release, Dr. Chill’s L.O.V.E. I.S. L.I.F.E. Metaphysical NFT experience, Victoria’s Nifty Bunny Collection, Art Above Reality “Legendary Graffiti DROP, Kindness Grocery Coop National Bath Party Campaign, Len Steckler “ICONIC” Photography, Phree Universe, DMC consulting and so much more!

ADOR’s Foundation is Community And Human Service

ADOR collective forms and sets dates to mint genesis drops of top-tier creatives and in Los Angeles! The ADOR founder Mark Savage sponsored the first-ever bath party "NFTs for good" exhibition on Mar 18 at 16:00 PDT to help the community better understand emerging digital financial technologies.

The United Nations seeks to join ADOR in this global initiative, which has over $150K in resources donated. Potential partners Phree Univers, Uphold & Global ID reached out for the next NFT play.

ADOR: A Hub For Creatives Around the Globe

The ADOR project offers a powerful tool for creatives seeking to build their online presence, residual income, and virtual Inventory. With their Consulting and Verified Publishing arm now active we can expect to see wonderful things come from this platform.

Any content creator or collector can access a digital alternative to the current centralized networks that have tremendous control over the market. ADOR seeks to combine the best features of WAX, Meme, Rarible, SuperRare, and Nifty Gateway with a unique approach.

The creative community can tap into ADOR to access a fair and open-sourced platform that fosters equality, diversity and artistic development. This blockchain-based project equips creators of art, fashion, music, and film with competitive monetization and brand awareness.

The ADOR Token Event Was A Success!

ADOR recently completed its token event , which offered early investors to receive the $ADORs tokens set at 0.007 ETH per piece straight to their wallets.

The $ADOR is an ERC-20 compliant utility token that users on the network need to unlock the ADOR ecosystem's features. The token is currently listed on Uniswap, the world's biggest DEX, and will soon be listed on top centralized platforms for added liquidity.

Participants in the token event can now use their $ADORs to redeem exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with exclusive attributes on the platform. These early liquidity providers can also lock their UNI-v2 LP tokens on the platform’s farming pools for 12 months and earn lucrative returns of 300% annual percentage yield (APY) per year. Moreover, the first 50 participants to send 1 ETH to the network received a rare bonus video NFT.

The first stage of the token sale was open only to early-birds, but developers plan to continue this event in waves, with each wave seeing an increased price. Interested crypto investors can learn how they can be part of the ADOR crowdsale here .

