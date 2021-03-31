Coastline College Ranked as Best of Top Degree Programs Offered for High Demand Jobs in 2021

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, despite the rise of unemployment, there have been workforce shortages in specific industries of high demand with top paying salaries. These include Logistics/Supply Chain Management and Emergency Management, programs offered at Coastline College, and which were recently ranked top in the nation by Intelligent.com. Coastline College has been a leader in online education since 1976 and offers not only AA degrees, but also a breadth of exceptional professional training and certification programs that empower students to become career-ready for jobs in today’s workforce.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted an industry, logistics and supply chains that play a vital role in our economy and our everyday lives. Just last week, the blockage of the Suez Canal by the container ship Ever Given, created a crisis in the global supply chain. Logistics and supply chain management involves every aspect of purchasing, transportation, storage, and distribution of goods from manufacturers to consumers in this rapidly changing global environment.

During COVID-19, Emergency Management has proliferated and has become integrated across all markets into every aspect of our lives and community relationships throughout the country with government operations and agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Emergency Managers prepare for and rapidly respond to developing continuity plans in services fields such as law enforcement, government, private security, health care or, other public safety/service-related occupations.

It was due to the high demand and steady job growth in 2021, Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top 50 Logistics/Supply Chain Management and Emergency Management Degree Programs of colleges and universities nationwide and Coastline College was ranked as providing the best of these programs. For more information on the courses available, fees, and registration, visit the Coastline College website at www.coastline.edu.

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.