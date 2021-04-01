Update: Koretrak Reviews - What Is KoreTrak Fitness Tracker?

New York City, NY , April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KoreTrak fitness tracker is a sleekly designed device that aids you in tracking your health and exercise metrics on the go.

KoreTrak fitness tracker is narrowing the gap between fitness trackers and smartwatches. With koretrak, you'd only need one wearable to do the job of both.

Ease of use is a priority for the KoreTrak fitness tracker. It's very easy to use and even easier to sync with your gadgets. More about this later.

It has become essential for anyone striving for the best in fitness to own a Fitbit watch or other high-end fitness smartwatches. Why waste your hard-earned money on smartwatches that cost hundreds of dollars?

KoreTrak fitness smartwatch offers you all those things and even more but isn't out to drain your pockets with outrageous prices. It is indistinguishable from the top brass smartwatches except when it comes to the cost, and that's a good thing.

Are you thinking of getting yourself a koretrak smartwatch? Then stay tuned. In this blog post, we dive into all you need to know to make an informed buying decision. I hope you enjoy it!

Features Of KoreTrak Fitness Tracker

Fitness Tracking

Of course, this has been predetermined. The KoreTrak fitness tracker will help monitor your progress during your daily routine.

It'll measure units such as distance covered and calories burnt. This feature will not only help you keep your goals in sight but also crush them regularly.

Health Monitoring

You can agree that your heart rate does not remain the same during an exercise. This device would help you keep tabs on these health statuses in real-time.

In a few seconds, it can measure your heart rate and oxygen saturation. It gives you insight into the state of your health so that you can make good decisions.

These are features you find in the top brass fitness trackers/smartwatches, but KoreTrak fitness tracker is bringing it to you for a fraction of the cost.

Sleep Monitoring

The KoreTrak fitness tracker helps you sleep better. It does so by analyzing your sleep pattern and giving you feedback. Working on this data would open up things to do to improve your sleeping habit.

It's a worthwhile feature to have as it could give you pointers when you have difficulty staying asleep. It does not replace the need for a doctor's help, but it can tell you when you need to see one.

Connectivity

Yeah, it's always a hassle to keep fiddling with your phone during exercise because of a call or SMS. With the KoreTrak fitness tracker, all that will be in the past.

It is compatible with both Apple and Android devices; hence you can easily connect to your smartphone.

You could see who's calling or texting you just by glancing at your wrist—no need to stop your workout.

Adaptability

In other words, KoreTrak can go anywhere with you, be it rain or sunshine. The wristband on the KoreTrak fitness tracker is durable and comfortable. In addition, it's both sweat and water-resistant.

With these features, you can wear them for as long as you want while doing anything.

Intuitive User Interface

With this many features being tracked, I'm sure you might be wondering if looking at the watch screen and understanding all those data might be a bit complicated.

Don't fret

It has been made so easy that a quick glance at your wrist and you'll view all the health metrics you're interested in.

Stay Active Feature

KoreTrak doesn't only become useful when working out. It can also be customized to alert and remind you to get up and move when needed.

All are gearing you towards a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Technical Specifications Of KoreTrak Watch

Display: Full-color LCD display with touch button operation

Sensors: Heart rate sensors, G-sensors, and blood oxygen monitoring

Memory: Up to 7 days of data storage

Battery: Direct USB charging

Waterproof Rating: IP67 rated

Benefits Of Using Koretrak

The KoreTrak smartwatch took all the important and necessary features from all the big brand smartwatches and made a smartwatch/fitness tracker that stands out. This gives it the high standard and wide scope we've come to see.

To see how koreTrak competes with big brands here's a peek at what you stand to gain by using this watch.

Get Fit Faster - KoreTrak watch pushes you to remain on your feet and encourages you to keep improving. With the array of apps, it is connected to, Koretrak tracks and records your progress and gives you insight into areas to improve on.

Aims To Keep You Fit And Healthy - KoreTrak fitness smartwatch gives you notable information about your heart and body as a whole. This allows you to make decisions about your health and possibly avert a crisis.

Crush Your Goals - As it records and tracks your progress, KoreTrak also allows you to set daily goals for yourself. With this, it tracks how consistently you've been achieving your goals.

Remain Connected - With the koreTrak smartwatch, you don't need to disrupt your workout routine just to get a call or read an SMS. It allows you to do those by just glancing at your wrist. It keeps you in your routine while also keeping you well connected.

Works To Improve Your Sleep - During sleep, the KoreTrak app tracks your sleeping habits and provide information to you. This will give you an idea of how to improve your sleep in order to get a rejuvenating night's rest.

Wear It Anywhere - The build of the KoreTrak watch is a solid one. It comes with a strong and resilient wrist band, a battery that will last you throughout the day without charge, and water-resistant packaging. With these perks, you can use the KoreTrak watch in any environment or situation you find yourself in.

How Does KoreTrak Work?

Just like other fitness trackers, to use the KoreTrak fitness smartwatch, you have to charge the gadget, wear it on your wrist, and connect it to your phone. To provide accurate data about your fitness and wellbeing, the KoreTrak watch uses both onboard sensors and smartphone sensors.

KoreTrak fitness tracker uses sophisticated biometric technology to analyze your body and spits out your fitness and health metrics in real-time. Therefore, it can follow your heart rate without needing your smartphone's sensor. However, KoreTrak does not have a GPS sensor. So to track your location and movement, it uses that GPS of your smartphone once it's connected.

Once you wear the KoreTrak fitness watch, it continuously updates you on your fitness and well-being at a glance. And it does so without delay.

Prior to charging and using the Koretrak smartwatch, you need to download the KoreTrak app to your iPhone or Android. Just like any other fitness tracker apps, it gives you an in-depth understanding of your fitness and health. In addition, you can see your sleep pattern while also being able to see your daily or weekly progress.

KoreTrak will essentially be a reservoir of your health and fitness data for future references.

While using this fitness smartwatch, all you need to focus on is crushing your already set goals.

By doing so, you tend to enjoy your fitness journey.

How To Use KoreTrak Watch?

Of course, to use the KoreTrak smartwatch, you need to download the app, charge the gadget and wear it on your wrist. With that, you're good to go.

The screen of the KoreTrak smartwatch supports a touch screen allowing you to choose whatever you need by scrolling past different applications within it. The KoreTrak watch doesn't work in a different way from other smartwatches, but one may argue that it does better.

Nevertheless, it keeps tracking your movement and health continuously. It's not far-fetched to say it doubles as both a smartwatch and a fitness tracker.

KoreTrak Review – What is different about this device?

It's very easy to use, demanding no skill at all to operate.

KoreTrak helps you crush your fitness goal as it keeps a tab on your progress and also sets goals for you.

It can be a pointer to a potential health issue hence saving you from deteriorating health conditions.

Are you worried about looks?

Do not. The KoreTrak fitness tracker is designed to be sleek and comfortable. Therefore it is pleasing to both the wrist and eyes.

You can safely assume that the goal of KoreTrak is to easily incorporate exercises into your daily lifestyle. And we can all agree they did a wonderful job.

KoreTrak Review – Pros And Cons

Pros

● It has sensors to monitor useful health parameters.

● You can use it to track your sleep.

● It helps you fasten your fitness journey.

● KoreTrak keeps you connected always.

● It is water-resistant

● KoreTrak comes with durable, pliable, and comfortable bands.

● It helps you set goals and track your progress.

● It is very affordable.

Cons

● You can only buy it online.

● Limited stock.

Who Is KoreTrak Fitness Tracker For?

This is one of the best fitness trackers available. It takes pride in its multi-functionality.

These are just my views, but I believe that if you fall into any of the following categories, you will benefit greatly from this fitness tracker.

If you're concerned about your health when exercising, having KoreTrak is undoubtedly in your best interests.

The KoreTrak fitness tracker has a sleek and mature design that makes it suitable for everyday use. Yes, it can be worn for occasions other than workouts.

So, you're a fitness nut? Are you looking for a wearable that can do everything?

This high-tech item is exclusively for you.

Who Is Behind The KoreTrak Watch?

You can contact KoreTrak by means of the following:

Support Page: https://www.koretrak.com/en/contact-us.html

Email: support@korehealth.com

Telephone: (US and Canada): 609-414-7087

Telephone: (UK and Ireland): 08708 200084

Telephone: (Australia and New Zealand): (02) 8607 8316

Postage information: Suite 2201, 21/F Chinachem Century Tower, 178 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Customer Reviews On KoreTrak Fitness Tracker

Hearing what other customers have to say would make you appreciate this fitness tracker better.

"I've looked at a lot of smartwatches, and I was shocked at how much cheaper KoreTrak is. At first, I thought it might just be a cheap knockoff, but it has all the same apps and works just as well as the expensive models. Why pay an extra $150 just for a brand name? Save your money, go with KoreTrak." Jeremy N.

"Keeps me motivated to stick with my workout. It was my New Year resolution to finally get in shape, and KoreTrak has been a HUGE HELP! The daily goals feature is great, and it keeps me motivated to stick with my workout. I've lost 14lbs since I bought it!" Meg G.

"Highly recommend this for anyone who works out. It's almost like having a personal trainer. You can check your stats at any time and see how your body is doing. It's really cool seeing the numbers show how I'm improving!" George L.

"I've been trying to live healthier lately, and my KoreTrak has really helped with that. The step counter reminds me to walk more, and the sleep tracker helps me make sure I'm getting enough rest." Adam S.

"I love my KoreTrak! It's comfortable, easy to use, and all the fitness apps work great. I don't know why anyone would pay an arm and a leg for the other big brands when this thing costs a tenth of the price and has all the same features." Laura V.

Price Of KoreTrak Fitness Tracker

I've been going on and on about all KoreTrak has to offer you. It won't be surprising if you think it's going to be expensive or almost expensive.

Well, with just $49.99, you can get one for yourself.

You could gain almost everything a branded fitness tracker has but just for a fraction of the cost.

If that isn't superb, then I don't know what is.

Though I'll tell you it's currently on a discount price at 50% off, so the earlier, the better. It's really no surprise that the demand for this fitness tracker has risen so much.

Where To Buy KoreTrak Fitness Tracker

The KoreTrak fitness tracker is not sold in retail stores. The best and safest place to buy KoreTrak is the official website. Doing it this way, you're sure you get a genuine product and enjoy all the available discounts being offered.

There are various modes of payment made available to you, such as PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, etc. It's also worthy to note that your payment information is always protected by 256-Bit SSL encryption.

Another feature you enjoy if you purchase from the official website is a 30-day money-back guarantee.

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

According to the seller, if you're not happy with what you received, you can send it back for a full refund (less S&H) within 30 days of purchase.

Their request is for you to simply send back the item in the original unopened package. Your 30-day countdown begins as your purchased item is shipped.

Should You Buy The KoreTrak Smartwatch?

Just to drive my point home, you can walk into any gadget store and check out the smartwatches or fitness trackers there. You will realize that many of them have the same features as the KoreTrak watch, but then something is different....the price. Those other brands are priced at four to five times the cost of KoreTrak smartwatch.

These features are not exclusive to Koretrak, but they offer them to you at a very low price. Since KorerTrak deals directly with customers and not through middlemen, it's understandable why their products are priced that low.

As one who loves being fit, Koretrak offers you a cheap but useful gadget that can buff up your fitness routine while making it easier at the same time. With time, you will get used to wearing a less known smartwatch that does all you need.

KoreTrak Fitness Smartwatch Against Others

With all the features and benefits we've seen so far, it has become clear that the KoreTrak smartwatch can go head to head with all the big names in the industry.

Due to how important the KoreTrak can be to your fitness routine, I find it better than many smartwatches out there. It offers you functionality in the simplest possible interface.

You can hardly find any fitness smartwatch out there with the level of simplicity offered by KoreTrak in terms of ease of use. With so many features stuffed into this watch, it's really surprising how clean the interface is.

The bit that probably tickled your fancy was the price of this piece of tech. With KoreTrak, you're actually buying the watch itself and not some brand name. This multipurpose fitness smartwatch is sold for just a fraction of the cost of those big brands. So you get more for less.

When it comes to big companies, all they see are numbers. They rarely have packages that are in favor of the consumer. KoreTrak guarantees you several packages and discounts as a customer. By dealing directly with customers, KoreTrak is able to predict what they want and give it to them. At the moment, they are even offering a 50% discount and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Isn't that just amazing?

Frequently Asked Questions

Being relatively new, the KoreTrak fitness smartwatch would be met with several questions as it has differences from other mainstream smartwatches. This section will deal with any unanswered questions you might have. It will be regularly updated to include more.

Can I Use KoreTrak Without My Phone?

Yes, you can. The KoreTrak smartwatch can store data for up to a week without syncing to your phone. Whenever it comes within Bluetooth range with your phone, it automatically synchronizes with it.

What Color Options Are Available To Customers?

The only available option available at the official site is the dark color. The makers claimed to have a customization option for the wristband at the checkout point, but it isn't available at the moment.

Can I Go Swimming With KoreTrak Smartwatch?

Yes. This watch is waterproof and rated IP67. This means it can be submerged 1-meter underneath water for about 30 minutes. Though we suggest, you are mindful of how you immerse the smartwatch in water. It's not totally uncommon for gadgets to be mislabeled or given higher ratings than they deserve when it comes to water resistance.

Is It A Smartwatch Or Fitness Tracker?

Actually, it's both! KoreTrak has the biometric sensors of a fitness tracker yet comes with the elegance and style of a smartwatch.

What Phones Are Compatible With KoreTrak Watch?

This smartwatch can perfectly sync with any android device or iPhone once they have Bluetooth connectivity enabled.

KoreTrak Review – Conclusion

You've made it this far because you like what you've read so far. As for that, we all accept that offering too many features for such a low price places the rivalry at the bottom of the priority list.

It's a major win for you if you can keep track of your fitness progress and health status during an activity or workout. It not only makes things simpler, but it also gives you the mental fortitude to accomplish your everyday objectives.

Still on the fence?

Imagine a workout where all you have to do is concentrate on smashing it and nothing else. The rest is taken care of by the KoreTrak fitness tracker. Is it beginning to sound appealing?

When you purchase KoreTrak, you are purchasing consistency and features rather than a brand name. If you walk into any shop, you'll find a slew of fitness trackers and smartwatches that perform the same functions as KoreTrak but cost five times as much.

As time passes, a lot of people have chosen KoreTrak over brand names. If you're in search of an affordable gadget that can spice up your fitness and wellbeing, then the KoreTrak smartwatch is a good pick for you.

