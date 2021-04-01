AS Ekspress Grupp: Audited annual report 2020

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp approved the annual report 2020.



The financial results for 2020 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 19th February 2021. In 2020, the consolidated audited sales revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 63.2 million that is 6% lower compared to 2019. Group’s consolidated audited net profit for 2020 totalled EUR 2.54 million, increasing by 80%.

AS Eskpress Grupp audited annual report for 2020 is attached to this stock exchange realease and made available on AS Ekspress Grupp website egrupp.ee

For the first time, AS Ekspress Grupp has prepared a separate interactive online annual report, which can be found at: 2020-annual-report.egrupp.ee . As well as company information and a financial section, the online report offers many extra features, including videos and additional web links etc.

