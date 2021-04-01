Incap Corporation: Incap's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report is published

English Finnish

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 1 April 2021 at 8.30 a.m. (EEST)

Annual Financial Report

Incap Group’s Annual Report for 2020 has today been published in Finnish and in English in pdf format. The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, Consolidated financial statements and Parent company financial statements as well as the Auditor’s Report for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2020.

Incap has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report.

The Annual Report and other published documents are attached to this release and are also available on Incap’s webpages www.incapcorp.com under Investors.

In Helsinki, 1 April 2021

INCAP CORPORATION

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Principal media

The company’s home page www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and it employs approximately 1,900 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

Attachments